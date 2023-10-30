Wednesday a mix of cloud and sun with some rain again possible and breezes from the west picking up. The wind (west-southwest) is forecast to be particularly strong from Thursday and throughout the weekend; high probability of rain on Thursday.
Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 6.30pm (UV rating 3):
-
Alcudia (15C) 23C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 24, Thu: 25, Fri: 21.
-
Andratx (15C) 23C, light west breeze; humidity 45%. Wed: 22, Thu: 22, Fri: 20.
-
Binissalem (11C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Wed: 22, Thu: 23, Fri: 17.
-
Deya (14C) 20C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 45%. Wed: 21, Thu: 22, Fri: 18.
-
Palma (13C) 22C, light southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Wed: 22, Thu: 23, Fri: 20.
-
Pollensa (14C) 24C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Wed: 25, Thu: 26, Fri: 21.
-
Porreres (12C) 23C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Wed: 22, Thu: 23, Fri: 18.
-
Sant Llorenç (12C) 23C, light west-northwest breezes; humidity 40%. Wed: 23, Thu: 24, Fri: 18.
-
Santanyi (13C) 23C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Wed: 22, Thu: 23, Fri: 18.
-
Sineu (12C) 22C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Wed: 22, Thu: 22, Fri: 17.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.
Monday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 24.1 Pollensa, 23.4 Capdepera and Muro, 23.2 Colonia Sant Pere and Santanyi, 23.1 Arta and Palma Port; Lows of 11.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.1 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 12.8 Can Sion (Campos), 14.2 Lluc and Petra; Gusts of 80 km/h Cabrera, 69 Serra Alfabia, 62 Portocolom; Rainfall of 1.4 litres per square metre Palma University and Serra Alfabia, 1.0 Santa Maria, 0.8 Palma Airport.
