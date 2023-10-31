The effects of Storm Ciaran will be greater on Thursday, when there is an amber alert for rough coastal conditions and a yellow alert for high winds (gusts up to 80 km/h). Rain will be very likely on Thursday afternoon. The windy weather is forecast to last until Sunday; not much risk of rain and quite sunny, but temperatures generally below the average for early November.
Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 2/3):
Alcudia (15C) 24C, moderate west breeze backing south; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 25, Fri: 21, Sat: 22.
Andratx (15C) 22C, moderate west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Thu: 23, Fri: 20, Sat: 21.
Binissalem (12C) 22C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Thu: 22, Fri: 18, Sat: 20.
Deya (14C) 20C, moderate west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Thu: 22, Fri: 18, Sat: 20.
Palma (15C) 22C, moderate west-southwest breezes; humidity 45%. Thu: 23, Fri: 20, Sat: 21.
Pollensa (14C) 25C, moderate west breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 26, Fri: 21, Sat: 23.
Porreres (12C) 22C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate southwest; humidity 50%. Thu: 23, Fri: 19, Sat: 20.
Sant Llorenç (13C) 23C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Thu: 24, Fri: 19, Sat: 21.
Santanyi (14C) 22C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate southwest; humidity 50%. Thu: 23, Fri: 19, Sat: 20.
Sineu (13C) 22C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Thu: 23, Fri: 18, Sat: 20.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.
Tuesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 23.8 Capdepera and Portocolom, 23.6 Arta, 23.5 Santanyi, 23.2 Can Sion (Campos); Lows of 7.9 Can Sion, 9.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.5 Salines Llevant (Campos), 9.8 Manacor, 10.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).
