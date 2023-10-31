Wednesday is due to be fairly sunny with cloudy spells. It will be breezy, and there is the risk of showers, which could be heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms. But Aemet suggests that the rain will be before dawn.

The effects of Storm Ciaran will be greater on Thursday, when there is an amber alert for rough coastal conditions and a yellow alert for high winds (gusts up to 80 km/h). Rain will be very likely on Thursday afternoon. The windy weather is forecast to last until Sunday; not much risk of rain and quite sunny, but temperatures generally below the average for early November.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 2/3):

Alcudia (15C) 24C, moderate west breeze backing south; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 25, Fri: 21, Sat: 22.

(15C) 24C, moderate west breeze backing south; humidity 35%. - Thu: 25, Fri: 21, Sat: 22. Andratx (15C) 22C, moderate west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Thu: 23, Fri: 20, Sat: 21.

(15C) 22C, moderate west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Thu: 23, Fri: 20, Sat: 21. Binissalem (12C) 22C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Thu: 22, Fri: 18, Sat: 20.

(12C) 22C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Thu: 22, Fri: 18, Sat: 20. Deya (14C) 20C, moderate west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Thu: 22, Fri: 18, Sat: 20.

(14C) 20C, moderate west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Thu: 22, Fri: 18, Sat: 20. Palma (15C) 22C, moderate west-southwest breezes; humidity 45%. Thu: 23, Fri: 20, Sat: 21.

(15C) 22C, moderate west-southwest breezes; humidity 45%. Thu: 23, Fri: 20, Sat: 21. Pollensa (14C) 25C, moderate west breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 26, Fri: 21, Sat: 23.

(14C) 25C, moderate west breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 26, Fri: 21, Sat: 23. Porreres (12C) 22C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate southwest; humidity 50%. Thu: 23, Fri: 19, Sat: 20.

(12C) 22C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate southwest; humidity 50%. Thu: 23, Fri: 19, Sat: 20. Sant Llorenç (13C) 23C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Thu: 24, Fri: 19, Sat: 21.

(13C) 23C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Thu: 24, Fri: 19, Sat: 21. Santanyi (14C) 22C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate southwest; humidity 50%. Thu: 23, Fri: 19, Sat: 20.

(14C) 22C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate southwest; humidity 50%. Thu: 23, Fri: 19, Sat: 20. Sineu (13C) 22C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Thu: 23, Fri: 18, Sat: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Tuesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 23.8 Capdepera and Portocolom, 23.6 Arta, 23.5 Santanyi, 23.2 Can Sion (Campos); Lows of 7.9 Can Sion, 9.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.5 Salines Llevant (Campos), 9.8 Manacor, 10.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).