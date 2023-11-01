Starting out sunny on Thursday, but rain expected in the afternoon and for the rest of the day.

There is an amber alert for high winds for the whole of the island from 10am to 8pm - gusts up to 90 km/h, 110 on the peaks and at the capes. There is a yellow alert for wind from 3am to 10am - gusts of 70 km/h and 110. The yellow alert will then also be active from 8pm to midnight.

For the coasts (whole of Mallorca) there is a yellow alert from midnight Wednesday to 12 noon (waves of three to four metres) and an amber alert for the rest of the day (waves up to five metres but possibly eight metres).

The windy conditions will continue on Friday - when some more rain is forecast and temperatures are due to drop - and throughout the weekend.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (15C) 25C, strong southwest breeze easing to fresh west; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 21, Sat: 22, Sun: 23.

(15C) 25C, strong southwest breeze easing to fresh west; humidity 45%. - Fri: 21, Sat: 22, Sun: 23. Andratx (14C) 23C, strong west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Fri: 20, Sat: 21, Sun: 22.

(14C) 23C, strong west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Fri: 20, Sat: 21, Sun: 22. Binissalem (13C) 23C, strong southwest breeze easing to fresh west; humidity 45%. Fri: 18, Sat: 20, Sun: 20.

(13C) 23C, strong southwest breeze easing to fresh west; humidity 45%. Fri: 18, Sat: 20, Sun: 20. Deya (13C) 22C, fresh southwest breeze increasing to strong west; humidity 45%. Fri: 18, Sat: 20, Sun: 21.

(13C) 22C, fresh southwest breeze increasing to strong west; humidity 45%. Fri: 18, Sat: 20, Sun: 21. Palma (14C) 23C, strong west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Fri: 19, Sat: 21, Sun: 22.

(14C) 23C, strong west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Fri: 19, Sat: 21, Sun: 22. Pollensa (14C) 26C, fresh southwest breeze increasing to strong northwest; humidity 40%. Fri: 21, Sat: 23, Sun: 24.

(14C) 26C, fresh southwest breeze increasing to strong northwest; humidity 40%. Fri: 21, Sat: 23, Sun: 24. Porreres (14C) 23C, near gale southwest; humidity 50%. Fri: 19, Sat: 20, Sun: 21.

(14C) 23C, near gale southwest; humidity 50%. Fri: 19, Sat: 20, Sun: 21. Sant Llorenç (14C) 24C, near gale southwest easing to strong breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 20, Sat: 21, Sun: 22.

(14C) 24C, near gale southwest easing to strong breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 20, Sat: 21, Sun: 22. Santanyi (14C) 23C, near gale southwest easing to strong breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 19, Sat: 21, Sun: 21.

(14C) 23C, near gale southwest easing to strong breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 19, Sat: 21, Sun: 21. Sineu (15C) 23C, near gale southwest; humidity 55%. Fri: 18, Sat: 19, Sun: 20.

* Fresh breeze to 38 km/h; strong to 49; near gale to 61.

Wednesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 24.9 Capdepera, 24.4 Pollensa, 23.9 Puerto Pollensa, 23.7 Muro, 23.5 Portocolom; Lows of 8.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 11.6 Lluc, 12.7 Palma University, 13.3 Can Sion (Campos); Gusts of 67 km/h Serra Alfabia, 61 Palma Airport and Portocolom; Rainfall of 1.6 litres per square metre Can Sion, 0.6 Portocolom, 0.2 Cap Blanc (Llumajor).