The worst of Storm Ciarán will batter Mallorca this afternoon, according to María José Guerrero, the spokesperson for the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics.

The 112 emergency service in the Balearics has reported that by 14.00 hours a total of 22 incidents related to strong winds and storm at sea caused by the storm Ciarán have been responded to.

Most of them correspond to falling trees - ten - and landslides risk - seven.

Mallorca has been the most affected island, with a total of 14 incidents - six in Palma and one each in Sineu, Inca, Escorca, Sa Pobla, Valldemossa, Pollensa, Llubí and Sant Joan. Minorca followed with six - five in Maó and one in Ciutadella - and in Ibiza there were two - one in Vila and one in Sant Josep.

Similarly, 112 has stressed that the outer harbour of Ciutadella remains closed.

She said that wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected, which in the case of the peaks and capes may reach 110 kilometres per hour.

The warning is orange until 20:00 hours and showers and accompanied by thunderstorms which may occasionally be heavy are also forecast. There are also coastal warnings for rough seas, as waves may reach up to 8 metres in height.

Tomorrow, November 3, the south and the Serra de Tramuntana will be on yellow alert for strong gusts of wind until 18:00 hours, as they may reach up to 70 kilometres per hour. The rough seas will continue, but from 9:00 am they will be downgraded to yellow, for waves up to three metres.

A notable fall in daytime temperatures is also expected. Maximum temperatures will not exceed 17º-19º; the normal temperature for this time of year is 20º.

In the meantime, The Council of Mallorca’s Department of Territory, Mobility and Infrastructures has closed the pedestrian promenade of Palma’s Paseo Marítimo due to the strong wind and the forecast of a storm throughout the day.

Storm Ciarán smashed into northwestern Europe today with strong winds and driving rain, killing one person in France and forcing the closure of schools, airports, and rail and ferry services.

A truck driver was killed by a falling tree northeast of Paris and 1.2 million French households were left without electricity. Authorities in Finistere, Brittany, urged people to stay at home and avoid winds which were hitting 207 kph, leading to reports of 20-meter waves off the coast.

A woman was killed when a tree fell on her in central Madrid, emergency services said. Three people were injured.

Storm Ciarán, which follows on the heels of Storm Babet two weeks ago, was driven by a powerful jet stream that swept in from the Atlantic, unleashing heavy rain and furious winds that have already caused heavy flooding in Northern Ireland and parts of Britain.

France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on social media network X that 1,315 people had to be relocated to camp sites or shelters, and several houses were evacuated in the Finistere city of Brest after a crane fell.

“I repeat: stay at home,” local prefect Alain Espinasse told RTL radio.

Still, the storm in France showed some signs of abating with the Meteo France weather service reducing its alert for strong winds in Mache, Finistere and Cotes d’Armor from red to orange.

In Britain, the Channel Islands were among the worst hit areas, with the BBC reporting that windows had been blown in and one roof ripped off a house on Jersey, forcing families to move into nearby hotels.

Southern England was also badly affected, with many schools closed and the rescue charity that saves lives at sea urging people to avoid the coast.

Britain’s Met Office issued a yellow warning for London and southeast England.

“This rough weather could make visiting our coasts around southern England and Wales treacherous and bring very dangerous sea conditions,” Ross Macleod of the RNLI said.

Britain’s Met Office said Storm Ciarán was a “fairly normal” autumn storm but said that under certain climate projections the frequency and intensity of such storms in the British winter could slightly increase.

Dutch Airline KLM scrapped hundreds of flights to and from Amsterdam, while international trains from the Dutch capital to Paris were also cancelled, and shipping lanes in the southwest of the country were closed.

Spain’s state-run weather agency AEMET also issued red warnings for the northern regions of Galicia and Cantabria, where waves of as high as nine metres were expected.

La Pinilla, a ski resort north of Madrid, and Estaca de Bares in Galicia registered wind velocities of more than 150 kilomteres per hour, AEMET said.

Airport operator AENA said 18 flights in Madrid, Bilbao, Asturias, Vigo, La Coruna and Santander were cancelled following the cancellation of 21 flights on Wedneday.