According to Spain's Sustainability Observatory, the number of 'torrid nights' this year has increased more in the Balearics than anywhere else in the country - thirteen more. A torrid night is when overnight temperatures do not dip below 25C. Behind the Balearics (treated as a province for the purposes of this study) are Tarragona, Almeria and Malaga.
More torrid nights (over 25C) in the Balearics than ever before
"Extraordinary severity with respect to heat waves" since 2015
