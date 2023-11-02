Some sunny spells on Friday, but there is the prospect of rain, possibly with thunderstorms, for the whole of Mallorca.

The alerts at present are as follows:

Amber for the coasts in the south and the Tramuntana until 3pm - waves of three to five metres and maybe up to eight. Yellow for the east and north/northeast coasts all day until midnight - waves of two to three metres; yellow for the south coast from 3pm to midnight, and yellow for the Tramuntana from 3pm to 6pm.

Yellow for high winds for the Tramuntana and north/northeast regions all day until midnight - gusts up to 90 km/h - and yellow for the rest of Mallorca until 6pm.

The outlook for the weekend is plenty of sun but remaining windy.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (12C) 21C, fresh west-northwest breezes; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 23, Sun: 23, Mon: 22.

Andratx (12C) 20C, fresh west-northwest breezes; humidity 45%. Sat: 22, Sun: 22, Mon: 20.

Binissalem (11C) 19C, fresh west-northwest breezes; humidity 50%. Sat: 20, Sun: 20, Mon: 20.

Deya (11C) 18C, fresh west-northwest breezes; humidity 45%. Sat: 21, Sun: 21, Mon: 19.

Palma (13C) 19C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate northwest; humidity 45%. Sat: 21, Sun: 22, Mon: 21.

Pollensa (12C) 21C, fresh west breeze; humidity 45%. Sat: 24, Sun: 24, Mon: 23.

Porreres (12C) 19C, strong west breeze easing to moderate; humidity 50%. Sat: 21, Sun: 21, Mon: 20.

Sant Llorenç (12C) 20C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 45%. Sat: 22, Sun: 22, Mon: 21.

Santanyi (13C) 19C, fresh west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 21, Sun: 21, Mon: 20.

Sineu (13C) 19C, strong west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sat: 20, Sun: 20, Mon: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Thursday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 26.9 Pollensa, 25.7 Puerto Soller, 25.4 Capdepera, 24.8 Arta and Colonia Sant Pere, 24.7 Banyalbufar, 24.1 Son Servera; Lows of 12.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 14.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.9 Puerto Pollensa, 16.4 Palma University; Gusts of 99 km/h Serra Alfabia, 94 Cabrera, 83 Portocolom, 82 Sa Pobla, 80 Manacor; Rainfall of 2.8 litres per square metre Palma University and Sa Pobla, 2.4 Santa Maria, 2.2 Palma Port, 2.0 Son Bonet (Marratxi).