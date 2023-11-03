The met agency says that following behind Storm Ciarán there is another storm, this one named Domingos.

The effects of Storm Ciarán will still be felt in Mallorca on Friday, hence there are alerts for high winds and rough coastal conditions for the whole day for much of the island. There is the likelihood of scattered showers and thunderstorms from midday, and temperatures are forecast to struggle to reach 20C, which is the normal high for the time of year.

On Saturday, Storm Domingos will take over. Further warnings for high winds - gusts to 80 km/h - and rough seas have been issued for Saturday and for Sunday. Otherwise, the weekend is forecast to be sunny and warmer.

Aemet expects another drop in temperatures on Monday; there will be a touch of winter.