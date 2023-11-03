A sunny Saturday but a windy Saturday - a yellow alert for wind for the whole island from 11am to midnight and yellow for rough coastal conditions (all of Mallorca) for the same period. Gusts to 70 km/h and waves up to four metres.

The summary below shows that temperatures dipped on Friday, the maximum on Thursday having been 26.9C. Due to be warmer on Saturday.

Sunday also sunny, but weather alerts will continue.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (14C) 24C, fresh southwest breeze increasing to strong; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 24, Mon: 21, Tue: 20.

Andratx (14C) 22C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 22, Mon: 20, Tue: 19.

Binissalem (12C) 21C, strong southwest breeze easing to fresh; humidity 60%. Sun: 21, Mon: 19, Tue: 18.

Deya (14C) 21C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 21, Mon: 18, Tue: 17.

Palma (13C) 23C, strong southwest breeze easing to fresh; humidity 55%. Sun: 23, Mon: 20, Tue: 19.

Pollensa (14C) 24C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to strong; humidity 50%. Sun: 24, Mon: 22, Tue: 20.

Porreres (12C) 21C, strong southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 21, Mon: 20, Tue: 20.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 22C, strong southwest breeze veering west; humidity 60%. Sun: 22, Mon: 211, Tue: 20.

Santanyi (14C) 22C, strong southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 22, Mon: 20, Tue: 20.

Sineu (13C) 21C, strong southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 21, Mon: 19, Tue: 19.

* Moderate breeze to 28 km/h; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Friday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 20.9 Capdepera, 20.4 Muro, 20.3 Palma Port, 19.9 Puerto Pollensa, 19.8 Colonia Sant Pere and Palma Airport; Lows of 7.1 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 8.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.5 Lluc, 12.6 Muro and Sineu; Gusts of 108 km/h Cabrera, 86 Serra Alfabia, 76 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 73 Portocolom; Rainfall of 0.6 litres per square metre Sa Pobla, 0.4 Sineu, 0.2 Puerto Soller and Son Torrella.