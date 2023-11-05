Still fairly breezy in areas on Monday but nothing like the winds of the past few days. Mostly sunny, but there may be more cloud than on Sunday.

The outlook for the week - Plenty of sun, highs in the low 20s. Greatest probability of any rain is currently forecast for Friday, and wind (west/southwest) expected to pick up again on Thursday and Friday.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 2/3):

Alcudia (13C) 22C, light west breeze; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 20, Wed: 20, Thu: 22.

Andratx (14C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 55%. Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 20.

Binissalem (9C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 20.

Deya (12C) 19C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 19.

Palma (12C) 21C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Tue: 20, Wed: 19, Thu: 21.

Pollensa (13C) 22C, light northwest-west breezes; humidity 45%. Tue: 21, Wed: 20, Thu: 23.

Porreres (7C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 20, Wed: 19, Thu: 20.

Sant Llorenç (10C) 21C, moderate west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 21, Wed: 20, Thu: 21.

Santanyi (9C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Tue: 20, Wed: 19, Thu: 20.

Sineu (8C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 20, Wed: 19, Thu: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 23.9 Capdepera, 23.7 Pollensa, 23.6 Puerto Pollensa, 23.3 Puerto Soller, 23.1 Banyalbufar; Lows of 9.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 10.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.4 Lluc, 14.6 Manacor, 14.7 Petra; Gusts of 110 km/h Serra Alfabia, 99 Cabrera, 84 Puerto Soller, 83 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 81 Pollensa.