The outlook for the week - Plenty of sun, highs in the low 20s. Greatest probability of any rain is currently forecast for Friday, and wind (west/southwest) expected to pick up again on Thursday and Friday.
Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 2/3):
Alcudia (13C) 22C, light west breeze; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 20, Wed: 20, Thu: 22.
Andratx (14C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 55%. Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 20.
Binissalem (9C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 20.
Deya (12C) 19C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 19.
Palma (12C) 21C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Tue: 20, Wed: 19, Thu: 21.
Pollensa (13C) 22C, light northwest-west breezes; humidity 45%. Tue: 21, Wed: 20, Thu: 23.
Porreres (7C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 20, Wed: 19, Thu: 20.
Sant Llorenç (10C) 21C, moderate west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 21, Wed: 20, Thu: 21.
Santanyi (9C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Tue: 20, Wed: 19, Thu: 20.
Sineu (8C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 20, Wed: 19, Thu: 20.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Sunday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 23.9 Capdepera, 23.7 Pollensa, 23.6 Puerto Pollensa, 23.3 Puerto Soller, 23.1 Banyalbufar; Lows of 9.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 10.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.4 Lluc, 14.6 Manacor, 14.7 Petra; Gusts of 110 km/h Serra Alfabia, 99 Cabrera, 84 Puerto Soller, 83 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 81 Pollensa.
