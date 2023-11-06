A mainly sunny Tuesday but with some cloudy intervals. The met agency Aemet says that this week will be "typically autumnal", by which it means that Wednesday will be much like Tuesday and that there will be more cloud on Thursday and Friday, when rain will be possible especially in the north of Mallorca.

Highs are due to generally range between 18 and 20C (a normal range for the second week of November) and overnight temperatures are due to rise a bit later in the week.

The windy conditions forecast for Thursday in particular will be nothing like the winds of last week that Storms Ciarán and Domingos produced.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (12C) 20C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 20, Thu: 22, Fri: 21.

Andratx (12C) 19C, light northwest-west breezes; humidity 50%. Wed: 18, Thu: 20, Fri: 20.

Binissalem (7C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 45%. Wed: 19, Thu: 20, Fri: 19.

Deya (11C) 17C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Wed: 17, Thu: 19, Fri: 18.

Palma (9C) 20C, light southwest breeze veering north; humidity 45%. Wed: 20, Thu: 21 Fri: 20.

Pollensa (11C) 21C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Wed: 21, Thu: 23, Fri: 21.

Porreres (5C) 20C, light west breeze; humidity 40%. Wed: 20, Thu: 20, Fri: 20.

Sant Llorenç (8C) 20C, light west breeze; humidity 40%. Wed: 20, Thu: 21, Fri: 21.

Santanyi (8C) 20C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Wed: 20, Thu: 20, Fri: 21.

Sineu (7C) 19C, light west breeze; humidity 40%. Wed: 19, Thu: 20, Fri: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 23.9 Capdepera, 22.9 Arta, 21.8 Pollensa, 21.6 Son Servera, 21.5 Palma University, 21.3 Petra and Sa Pobla, 21.1 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 5.9 Lluc, 8.3 Binissalem, 8.4 Palma University, 8.9 Can Sion (Campos) and Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).