Sunny with some cloud on Wednesday. Very calm, breezes only light.

Thursday a medium risk of rain with perhaps a flake or two of snow on the Puig Major. Wind also picking up on Thursday, and it is due to be breezy (at times very breezy) into the weekend. Temperatures expected to rise by Sunday, but there will also be the wind.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (11C) 20C, light northwest-west breezes; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 20, Fri: 20, Sat: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Tueday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 21.8 Capdepera, 21.4 Palma Port, 21.1 Portocolom, 20.9 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Palma Airport, 20.8 Son Servera, 20.7 Can Sion (Campos) and Santanyi, 20.4 Llucmajor and Sa Pobla, 20.3 Es Capdellà, 20.2 Petra, 20.1 Arta and Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 3.6 Can Sion, 4.8 Salines Llevant (Campos), 5.9 Lluc, 6.0 Binissalem.