Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 8pm (UV rating 2):
Alcudia (11C) 21C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 23, Sun: 24, Mon: 24.
Andratx (13C) 20C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Sat: 21, Sun: 22, Mon: 22.
Binissalem (8C) 20C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Sat: 21, Sun: 23, Mon: 25.
Deya (11C) 18C, moderate west-northwest breezes; humidity 50%. Sat: 20, Sun: 22, Mon: 22.
Palma (11C) 20C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Sat: 21, Sun: 24, Mon: 24.
Pollensa (10C) 21C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Sat: 23, Sun: 24, Mon: 26.
Porreres (9C) 21C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 21, Sun: 24, Mon: 26.
Sant Llorenç (11C) 21C, light west breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 22, Sun: 24, Mon: 26.
Santanyi (11C) 21C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Sat: 21, Sun: 24, Mon: 25.
Sineu (9C) 20C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Sat: 21, Sun: 23, Mon: 25.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.
Thursday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 20.3 Palma Port, 20.0 Palma Airport, 19.9 Sa Pobla, 19.6 Muro, 19.4 Palma University, Portocolom and Son Servera; Lows of 7.1 Palma University, 7.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.4 Lluc, 7.5 Can Sion (Campos) and Santa Maria; Rainfall of 8.4 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 5.6 Es Capdellà.
