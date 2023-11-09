A fine Friday and a fine few days to come - the 'veranillo de San Martín' (Saint Martin Indian summer). Quite breezy, especially in the north of Mallorca on Friday and likely to be over the weekend, but temperatures forecast to go up to as high as 26C.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 8pm (UV rating 2): Alcudia (11C) 21C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 23, Sun: 24, Mon: 24.

Andratx (13C) 20C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Sat: 21, Sun: 22, Mon: 22.

Binissalem (8C) 20C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Sat: 21, Sun: 23, Mon: 25.

Deya (11C) 18C, moderate west-northwest breezes; humidity 50%. Sat: 20, Sun: 22, Mon: 22.

Palma (11C) 20C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Sat: 21, Sun: 24, Mon: 24.

Pollensa (10C) 21C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Sat: 23, Sun: 24, Mon: 26.

Porreres (9C) 21C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 21, Sun: 24, Mon: 26.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 21C, light west breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 22, Sun: 24, Mon: 26.

Santanyi (11C) 21C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Sat: 21, Sun: 24, Mon: 25.

Sineu (9C) 20C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Sat: 21, Sun: 23, Mon: 25. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38. Thursday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 20.3 Palma Port, 20.0 Palma Airport, 19.9 Sa Pobla, 19.6 Muro, 19.4 Palma University, Portocolom and Son Servera; Lows of 7.1 Palma University, 7.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.4 Lluc, 7.5 Can Sion (Campos) and Santa Maria; Rainfall of 8.4 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 5.6 Es Capdellà.