The late Saint Martin Indian summer continues. Plenty of sun on Sunday and warm temperatures - up to 25C.

The outlook is currently for much of the same during next week until Friday, when weather stations are forecasting a fall in temperatures and possible rain.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (15C) 24C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 25, Tue: 24, Wed: 22.

(15C) 24C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. - Mon: 25, Tue: 24, Wed: 22. Andratx (14C) 21C, gentle west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 65%. Mon: 21, Tue: 21, Wed: 21.

(14C) 21C, gentle west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 65%. Mon: 21, Tue: 21, Wed: 21. Binissalem (13C) 23C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Mon: 24, Tue: 25, Wed: 23.

(13C) 23C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Mon: 24, Tue: 25, Wed: 23. Deya (13C) 21C, light west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Mon: 22, Tue: 22, Wed: 21.

(13C) 21C, light west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Mon: 22, Tue: 22, Wed: 21. Palma (13C) 24C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Mon: 24, Tue: 24, Wed: 23.

(13C) 24C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Mon: 24, Tue: 24, Wed: 23. Pollensa (15C) 25C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Mon: 26, Tue: 26, Wed: 22.

(15C) 25C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Mon: 26, Tue: 26, Wed: 22. Porreres (13C) 24C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Mon: 24, Tue: 24, Wed: 22.

(13C) 24C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Mon: 24, Tue: 24, Wed: 22. Sant Llorenç (14C) 24C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Mon: 25, Tue: 25, Wed: 21.

(14C) 24C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Mon: 25, Tue: 25, Wed: 21. Santanyi (14C) 24C, moderate west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 50%. Mon: 23, Tue: 24, Wed: 21.

(14C) 24C, moderate west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 50%. Mon: 23, Tue: 24, Wed: 21. Sineu (13C) 24C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Mon: 24, Tue: 25, Wed: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 24.4 Colonia Sant Pere and Son Servera, 24.1 Palma Port, 23.8 Capdepera and Palma Airport; Lows of 6.9 Palma University, 7.7 Can Sion (Campos), 8.3 Lluc, 9.5 Palma Airport, 9.7 Son Torrella (Escorca); Gusts of 67 km/h Portocolom, 59 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 58 Porreres.