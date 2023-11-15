Weather stations suggest that southwestern and southeastern parts of Mallorca can expect a fair amount of cloud on Thursday. Otherwise, sunny with occasional cloud and the likelihood of fog in the evening. For Friday and over the weekend, a mix of sun and cloud; temperatures continuing to be much the same.

Tuesday next week is when rain and notably lower temperatures are forecast, with breezes coming from the north.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7pm (UV rating 2/3):

Alcudia (13C) 24C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 21, Sat: 21, Sun: 22.

(13C) 24C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. - Fri: 21, Sat: 21, Sun: 22. Andratx (13C) 21C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 70%. Fri: 21, Sat: 20, Sun: 20.

(13C) 21C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 70%. Fri: 21, Sat: 20, Sun: 20. Binissalem (11C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 65%. Fri: 22, Sat: 20, Sun: 21.

(11C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 65%. Fri: 22, Sat: 20, Sun: 21. Deya (12C) 21C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 65%. Fri: 20, Sat: 18, Sun: 20.

(12C) 21C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 65%. Fri: 20, Sat: 18, Sun: 20. Palma (11C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Fri: 23, Sat: 21, Sun: 21.

(11C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Fri: 23, Sat: 21, Sun: 21. Pollensa (12C) 25C, calm; humidity 60%. Fri: 22, Sat: 22, Sun: 22.

(12C) 25C, calm; humidity 60%. Fri: 22, Sat: 22, Sun: 22. Porreres (10C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Fri: 22, Sat: 20, Sun: 21.

(10C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Fri: 22, Sat: 20, Sun: 21. Sant Llorenç (12C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Fri: 22, Sat: 21, Sun: 22.

(12C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Fri: 22, Sat: 21, Sun: 22. Santanyi (12C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 65%. Fri: 22, Sat: 20, Sun: 20.

(12C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 65%. Fri: 22, Sat: 20, Sun: 20. Sineu (11C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Fri: 21, Sat: 20, Sun: 21.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 24.5 Palma Port, 23.5 Palma Airport, 23.4 Llucmajor, 23.1 Palma University and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 23.0 Binissalem; Lows of 7.8 Can Sion (Campos), 8.7 Salines Llevant (Campos), 8.8 Lluc, 9.5 Palma University; Rainfall of 0.2 Can Sion and Petra.