Some heavy cloud being forecast for northern, northeastern and central areas on Friday; only a low risk of any rain. Elsewhere, bright with some cloud.

Mainly sunny weather expected over the weekend, but cloud and possible rain are forecast on Monday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, a high risk of rain is currently forecast for the whole island. A polar front will push temperatures down to daytime highs of 15 and 16C. There may well be some snow at 1300 metres, with lows of two to three degrees.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (13C) 22C, light east breeze; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 21, Sun: 22, Mon: 20.

Andratx (11C) 20C, light north-northeast breezes; humidity 45%. Sat: 19, Sun: 20, Mon: 20.

Binissalem (9C) 21C, light northeast breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 20, Sun: 21, Mon: 21.

Deya (10C) 19C, light northeast breeze switching southeast; humidity 55%. Sat: 19, Sun: 21, Mon: 19.

Palma (15C) 23C, calm increasing to gentle northeast breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 20, Sun: 21, Mon: 22.

Pollensa (11C) 21C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Sat: 22, Sun: 22, Mon: 21.

Porreres (9C) 22C, light east-northeast breezes; humidity 65%. Sat: 20, Sun: 21, Mon: 21.

Sant Llorenç (12C) 21C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 65%. Sat: 21, Sun: 22, Mon: 21.

Santanyi (11C) 22C, light east-northeast breezes; humidity 65%. Sat: 20, Sun: 21, Mon: 21.

Sineu (11C) 21C, light east-northeast breezes; humidity 65%. Sat: 20, Sun: 22, Mon: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Thursday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 24.6 Arta, 24.4 Capdepera, Pollensa, Puerto Pollensa, 23.7 Son Servera, 23.3 Colonia Sant Pere, 23.2 Muro, 23.1 Palma University; Lows of 6.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.5 Lluc, 8.7 Can Sion (Campos), 9.4 Salines Llevant (Campos), 10.2 Manacor.