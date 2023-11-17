A pleasant Saturday. Mostly sunny, highs around 22C. Much the same on Sunday, but from Monday there will be a change. As well as rain, currently forecast up to Thursday next week, a strong north wind is predicted by Wednesday. Snow may well fall at 1100 metres by Thursday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 8pm (UV rating 2): Alcudia (12C) 21C, light southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 22, Mon: 20, Tue: 18.

(12C) 21C, light southwest breeze; humidity 55%. - Sun: 22, Mon: 20, Tue: 18. Andratx (11C) 19C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sun: 20, Mon: 20, Tue: 18.

(11C) 19C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sun: 20, Mon: 20, Tue: 18. Binissalem (8C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Sun: 21, Mon: 22, Tue: 16.

(8C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Sun: 21, Mon: 22, Tue: 16. Deya (10C) 19C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 55%. Sun: 21, Mon: 20, Tue: 17.

(10C) 19C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 55%. Sun: 21, Mon: 20, Tue: 17. Palma (9C) 20C, light southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 21, Mon: 22, Tue: 18.

(9C) 20C, light southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 21, Mon: 22, Tue: 18. Pollensa (11C) 22C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 22, Mon: 20, Tue: 18.

(11C) 22C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 22, Mon: 20, Tue: 18. Porreres (7C) 20C, light southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 22, Mon: 22, Tue: 17.

(7C) 20C, light southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 22, Mon: 22, Tue: 17. Sant Llorenç (11C) 21C, light west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Sun: 23, Mon: 21, Tue: 17.

(11C) 21C, light west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Sun: 23, Mon: 21, Tue: 17. Santanyi (9C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 21, Mon: 21, Tue: 18.

(9C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 21, Mon: 21, Tue: 18. Sineu (9C) 20C, light west-southwest breezes; humidity 55%. Sun: 22, Mon: 21, Tue: 16. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19. Friday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 24.0 Can Sion (Campos), 23.7 Palma University, 23.6 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 23.4 Salines Llevant (Campos), 23.2 Es Capdellà, 23.1 Palma Airport; Lows of 8.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.8 Lluc, 10.1 Can Sion, 10.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 0.4 litres per square metre Petra, 0.2 Binissalem, Cap Blanc and Muro.