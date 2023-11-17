A pleasant Saturday. Mostly sunny, highs around 22C. Much the same on Sunday, but from Monday there will be a change. As well as rain, currently forecast up to Thursday next week, a strong north wind is predicted by Wednesday. Snow may well fall at 1100 metres by Thursday.
Saturday's weather in Mallorca - Pleasant weekend, but a change coming on Monday
Snow forecast to fall at 1100 metres next week
