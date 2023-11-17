Mallorca mountain scene

Fine over the weekend. | Javier Furones

Andrew EdePalma17/11/2023 19:30
TW0

A pleasant Saturday. Mostly sunny, highs around 22C. Much the same on Sunday, but from Monday there will be a change. As well as rain, currently forecast up to Thursday next week, a strong north wind is predicted by Wednesday. Snow may well fall at 1100 metres by Thursday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 8pm (UV rating 2):

  • Alcudia (12C) 21C, light southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 22, Mon: 20, Tue: 18.
  • Andratx (11C) 19C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sun: 20, Mon: 20, Tue: 18.
  • Binissalem (8C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Sun: 21, Mon: 22, Tue: 16.
  • Deya (10C) 19C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 55%. Sun: 21, Mon: 20, Tue: 17.
  • Palma (9C) 20C, light southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 21, Mon: 22, Tue: 18.
  • Pollensa (11C) 22C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 22, Mon: 20, Tue: 18.
  • Porreres (7C) 20C, light southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 22, Mon: 22, Tue: 17.
  • Sant Llorenç (11C) 21C, light west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Sun: 23, Mon: 21, Tue: 17.
  • Santanyi (9C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 21, Mon: 21, Tue: 18.
  • Sineu (9C) 20C, light west-southwest breezes; humidity 55%. Sun: 22, Mon: 21, Tue: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Friday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 24.0 Can Sion (Campos), 23.7 Palma University, 23.6 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 23.4 Salines Llevant (Campos), 23.2 Es Capdellà, 23.1 Palma Airport; Lows of 8.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.8 Lluc, 10.1 Can Sion, 10.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 0.4 litres per square metre Petra, 0.2 Binissalem, Cap Blanc and Muro.