Quite a warm Sunday, cloudy at times with some fog or mist likely.

The outlook for the coming week remains much as has been previously reported, with the exception that Monday looks like it will be a mostly decent day; the risk of rain is now much lower.

Tuesday is when Aemet forecasts that the polar front will bring about a general drop in temperatures. As well as a high risk of rain on both Tuesday and Wednesday (less so on Thursday), the met agency says that there could be thunderstorms and hailstorms, especially in the north of Mallorca.

On Wednesday, the north wind will be particularly strong and sea conditions will be poor. Some snow on high ground continues to look likely.

There are no weather alerts yet, but Aemet is indicating that there will be.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (12C) 22C, calm; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 20, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.

(12C) 21C, light south breeze backing northeast; humidity 65%. Mon: 21, Tue: 19, Wed: 17.

(10C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 60%. Mon: 23, Tue: 17, Wed: 16.

(11C) 22C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 21, Tue: 17, Wed: 16.

(12C) 21C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Mon: 21, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.

(10C) 23C, calm; humidity 65%. Mon: 21, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.

(9C) 23C, light southwest breeze veering northwest; humidity 60%. Mon: 23, Tue: 17, Wed: 16.

(11C) 23C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 22, Tue: 18, Wed: 16.

(10C) 22C, light southwest breeze backing southeast; humidity 70%. Mon: 22, Tue: 17, Wed: 16.

(11C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 22, Tue: 16, Wed: 15.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Saturday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 23.5 Puerto Pollensa, 23.3 Capdepera, 23.0 Pollensa, 22.8 Arta, 22.1 Muro, 22.0 Petra; Lows of 5.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.7 Can Sion (Campos), 6.6 Lluc, 7.4 Palma University, 7.5 Salines Llevant (Campos).