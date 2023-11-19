There is a yellow alert for fog for the whole of Mallorca except the Tramuntana region from midnight Sunday until 11am Monday. Otherwise a mainly cloudy day for most of the island, but with minimal risk of rain and remaining quite warm and calm.

On Tuesday, which is when Aemet says that the effects of a polar front will start to be felt, there are currently no weather alerts for Mallorca. However, there is a yellow alert for the coasts in Menorca, and that is very likely to be the case in Mallorca on Wednesday, when the north wind is forecast to blow at its fiercest.

Rain is forecast for the whole of the island on Tuesday and Wednesday, the met agency highlighting the possibility of thunderstorms and hail especially in northern areas. Aemet adds that the first snow of the autumn is expected to fall in the mountains on Wednesday and Thursday, with a snow line of 1100 metres. Lows in the mountains of two to three degrees. The daytime highs noted below may be somewhat optimistic.

Thursday is also forecast to be very windy - more so in the north of Mallorca than in the south. And there is a greater probability of rain in northern areas on Thursday than in the south.

On Friday and Saturday, a general improvement is currently forecast. The wind will ease and it will be sunny for the whole island with highs of 20C.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 5.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (11C) 20C, calm increasing to light northwest breeze; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.

Sunday summary (to 5.30pm) - Highs of 24.3 Muro, 23.9 Arta and Puerto Pollensa, 23.7 Sa Pobla, 23.6 Pollensa, 23.5 Colonia Sant Pere, 23.3 Petra, 23.2 Sineu; Lows of 3.9 Lluc, 5.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.4 Palma University, 6.8 Salines Llevant (Campos), 7.3 Can Sion (Campos); Rainfall of 0.4 litres per square metre Petra, 0.2 Binissalem, Es Capdellà, Llucmajor, Porreres.