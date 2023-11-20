There is a risk of rain for the whole island on Tuesday, with the highest probability of rain being in the north/northeast during the day. By the evening the rain risk will increase in the Tramuntana region. There is a yellow alert for rain in the Tramuntana region and in the north/northeast from 6pm to midnight - rainfall of 20 litres per square metre in one hour. Thunderstorms are possible and there could also be hail.

Some sunny weather can be expected for most of Mallorca, although temperatures will be down. The high winds that have been forecast are not due until late on Tuesday and overnight.

There is a yellow alert for wind in the north/northeast from 9pm to midnight - gusts of 80 km/h - while there is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions (Tramuntana, north/northeast) from 9pm to midnight, with waves of three metres.

Alerts continuing on Wednesday - amber or yellow for coastal conditions (whole of Mallorca) and yellow for high winds, also for the whole of the island.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (9C) 19C, light east breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 18, Thu: 19, Fri: 18.

Andratx (9C) 18C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Wed: 18, Thu: 18, Fri: 17.

Binissalem (7C) 17C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northwest; humidity 60%. Wed: 17, Thu: 16, Fri: 16.

Deya (7C) 17C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Wed: 16, Thu: 16, Fri: 15.

Palma (10C) 18C, calm increasing to light northwest breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 16, Thu: 18, Fri: 18.

Pollensa (8C) 19C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle north; humidity 55%. Wed: 19, Thu: 18, Fri: 18.

Porreres (7C) 17C, light east breeze backing northwest; humidity 60%. Wed: 17, Thu: 17, Fri: 18.

Sant Llorenç (8C) 18C, light east breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 65%. Wed: 17, Thu: 17, Fri: 19.

Santanyi (8C) 18C, light northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Wed: 17, Thu: 17, Fri: 18.

Sineu (8C) 16C, light east breeze switching west; humidity 60%. Wed: 17, Thu: 16, Fri: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 24.4 Llucmajor, 23.8 Can Sion (Campos), 23.8 Porreres, 23.3 Salines Llevant (Campos), 22.8 Binissalem, Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Palma Airport, Santa Maria; Lows of 4.8 Lluc, 5.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.8 Binissalem, 6.5 Can Sion, 6.9 Salines Llevant; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Cap Blanc and Santanyi.