The weather alerts for Wednesday are:

Amber for all coasts except the south from midnight Tuesday to midnight Wednesday. Yellow for the south coast from 3pm to midnight. For amber coasts, waves of four to six metres that could reach ten metres.

Yellow for high winds in the north/northeast and east from midnight to midnight; from 10am to midnight (Tramuntana region); from 11am to 8pm (the south and the interior). Gusts of 80 km/h.

There are no alerts for rain, though this is probable for the whole of Mallorca. The highest probabilities are for the southwest, Tramuntana, north and northeastern areas. Thunderstorms are likely during the morning. Snow possible at 1200 metres.

Some sunny spells are forecast as well. Temperatures of 18C at most, there having been a general fall of five to six degrees on Tuesday.

On Thursday, a far lower probability of rain is forecast, but it will remain windy - amber and yellow alerts for the coasts have been issued as well as a yellow alert for wind. Friday is expected to be dry and sunny but still quite windy in areas.

The outlook for the weekend at present is for cloud with some rain and temperatures no higher than 19C; snow possible at 1100 metres.

(The yellow alert for rain in the Tramuntana, north and northeast from 6pm to midnight Tuesday is still in place.)

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (9C) 18C, strong breeze/near gale north; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 19, Fri: 18, Sat: 17.

Andratx (9C) 17C, moderate north breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 18.

Binissalem (6C) 15C, fresh northeast-north breezes; humidity 55%. Thu: 16, Fri: 17, Sat: 16.

Deya (7C) 16C, fresh north breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 16, Fri: 16, Sat: 17.

Palma (10C) 16C, moderate north breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 17, Fri: 18, Sat: 19.

Pollensa (8C) 18C, strong north breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 17.

Porreres (7C) 16C, fresh north breeze; humidity 60%. Thu: 17, Fri: 18, Sat: 17.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 17C, fresh to strong north breezes; humidity 50%. Thu: 17, Fri: 19, Sat: 17.

Santanyi (8C) 17C, fresh north breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 17, Fri: 19, Sat: 17.

Sineu (8C) 16C, fresh north breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 16, Fri: 18, Sat: 16.

* Moderate breeze to 28 km/h; fresh to 38; strong to 49; near gale to 61.

Tuesday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 19.8 Palma Port, 18.8 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 18.7 Capdepera, 18.6 Llucmajor and Puerto Pollensa, 18.3 Es Capdellà, 18.1 Palma Airport, 18.0 Arta, Binissalem and Can Sion (Campos); Lows of 8.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.4 Can Sion, 10.5 Lluc; Gusts of 79 km/h Capdepera, 66 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of five litres per square metre Pollensa, three Arta, two Son Servera.