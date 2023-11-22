Overnight on Tuesday, much of Mallorca was affected by thunderstorms and hailstorms.

Rain was quite heavy in some areas, the met agency Aemet reporting 15 litres per square metre in Colonia Sant Pere, 13 in Manacor, seven in Capdepera and Portocolom, and six in Puerto Soller.

Hail fell in areas as far apart as Sant Jordi in Palma and Cala Ratjada.

The strongest gust of wind registered by Aemet up to 9am on Wednesday was 87 km/h in Capdepera.

On Wednesday, high winds and rough seas will be the main features of a weather system brought in by a polar front. The wind is from the north and will be chilly, with temperatures otherwise likely to reach a high of 19C.

There is an amber alert for rough seas for the whole of Mallorca except for the south (where the alert is yellow), with waves perhaps as high as ten metres. There is also a yellow alert for high winds for the whole island. Alerts will continue on Thursday.