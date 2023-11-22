Weather alerts for Thursday:

Amber for the coasts except the south until 3pm; waves could be as high as eleven metres. Yellow for the south coast until noon, and yellow for the Tramuntana, north/northeast and east from 3pm until midnight.

Yellow for high winds - Tramuntana, north/northeast and east - until 10am; gusts up to 70 km/h.

There are no alerts at present for Friday, though it's forecast to remain pretty windy in northern areas (also on Saturday).

Apart from the wind and rough seas, Thursday should be a generally sunny day. There may be some rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 5.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (11C) 19C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 17.

Andratx (10C) 17C, moderate north breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 16.

Binissalem (6C) 17C, moderate north breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Fri: 17, Sat: 16, Sun: 15.

Deya (9C) 16C, fresh north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Fri: 16, Sat: 16, Sun: 15.

Palma (13C) 17C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Fri: 18, Sat: 19, Sun: 17.

Pollensa (10C) 19C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 35%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 17.

Porreres (6C) 17C, fresh north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 15.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 17C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Fri: 19, Sat: 17, Sun: 16.

Santanyi (8C) 18C, fresh north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Fri: 19, Sat: 17, Sun: 16.

Sineu (8C) 17C, fresh north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Fri: 18, Sat: 16, Sun: 15.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Wednesday summary (to 5.30pm) - Highs of 18.8 Palma Port, 18.0 Es Capdellà, 17.8 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 17.7 Palma University, 17.5 Palma Airport, Puerto Pollensa and Sant Elm, 17.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 17.3 Can Sion (Campos), 17.2 Puerto Soller and Santanyi, 17.0 Muro and Sa Pobla; Lows of 5.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.6 Can Sion, 7.1 Salines Llevant (Campos), 7.9 Palma Airport; Gusts of 102 km/h Serra Alfabia, 91 Capdepera, 79 Puerto Pollensa; Rainfall of 18.2 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 15.6 Colonia Sant Pere, 14.2 Santa Maria, 13.4 Manacor, 9.3 Palma Airport.