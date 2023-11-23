On Saturday, however, there are alerts for the coasts, with the exception of the south; amber for a time in the north and northeast. The wind is due to strengthen, especially in northern areas.
The weekend's forecast is otherwise a mix of sunny and cloudy spells, a low risk of some rain and temperatures rising a touch.
Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6pm (UV rating 2):
-
Alcudia (10C) 19C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 18, Sun: 20, Mon: 21.
-
Andratx (10C) 18C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Sat: 19, Sun: 19, Mon: 20.
-
Binissalem (6C) 18C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 55%. Sat: 16, Sun: 19, Mon: 19.
-
Deya (9C) 16C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 18, Mon: 19.
-
Palma (8C) 18C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 55%. Sat: 18, Sun: 20, Mon: 21.
-
Pollensa (10C) 19C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate west; humidity 50%. Sat: 18, Sun: 20, Mon: 21.
-
Porreres (5C) 19C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sat: 17, Sun: 19, Mon: 20.
-
Sant Llorenç (7C) 19C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sat: 17, Sun: 20, Mon: 21.
-
Santanyi (7C) 19C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 50%. Sat: 18, Sun: 19, Mon: 20.
-
Sineu (5C) 18C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 50%. Sat: 16, Sun: 19, Mon: 20.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.
Thursday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 18.4 Palma Port, 18.0 Es Capdellà and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 17.7 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Palma Airport; 17.6 Can Sion (Campos), 17.4 Puerto Pollensa and Sant Elm, 17.3 Portocolom, 17.2 Salines Llevant (Campos), 17.1 Capdepera and Santanyi, 17.0 Muro; Lows of 5.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.4 Palma Airport, 10.1 Lluc, 10.8 Llucmajor; Gusts of 88 km/h Serra Alfabia, 79 Capdepera, 74 Cabrera.
