A sunny Friday on the cards for the whole of Mallorca. Still quite breezy in areas, but there are no weather alerts.

On Saturday, however, there are alerts for the coasts, with the exception of the south; amber for a time in the north and northeast. The wind is due to strengthen, especially in northern areas.

The weekend's forecast is otherwise a mix of sunny and cloudy spells, a low risk of some rain and temperatures rising a touch.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (10C) 19C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 18, Sun: 20, Mon: 21.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Thursday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 18.4 Palma Port, 18.0 Es Capdellà and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 17.7 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Palma Airport; 17.6 Can Sion (Campos), 17.4 Puerto Pollensa and Sant Elm, 17.3 Portocolom, 17.2 Salines Llevant (Campos), 17.1 Capdepera and Santanyi, 17.0 Muro; Lows of 5.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.4 Palma Airport, 10.1 Lluc, 10.8 Llucmajor; Gusts of 88 km/h Serra Alfabia, 79 Capdepera, 74 Cabrera.