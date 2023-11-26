Sunny with cloudy spells on Monday and generally a bit warmer than this weekend.

The outlook for the week at least until Thursday is for temperatures up to 22 or 23C. Mainly sunny but with a risk of rain especially in northern areas on Tuesday. The risk of rain will be more widespread from Thursday and into the weekend, with temperatures expected to drop several degrees. Snow will be possible on high ground at the weekend, but we'll see. There hasn't been any snow yet, despite there having been forecasts that it was likely.

The week will also be quite windy. Breezes from the west are due to strengthen overnight on Monday.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (12C) 21C, light north breeze increasing to moderate west; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 20, Wed: 21, Thu: 22.

(12C) 21C, light north breeze increasing to moderate west; humidity 45%. - Tue: 20, Wed: 21, Thu: 22. Andratx (11C) 19C, gentle northwest breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 20, Wed: 19, Thu: 20.

(11C) 19C, gentle northwest breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 20, Wed: 19, Thu: 20. Binissalem (11C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 20.

(11C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 20. Deya (11C) 18C, light west breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 50%. Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 19.

(11C) 18C, light west breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 50%. Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 19. Palma (14C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 19, Wed: 21, Thu: 21.

(14C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 19, Wed: 21, Thu: 21. Pollensa (11C) 21C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 45%. Tue: 20, Wed: 21, Thu: 23.

(11C) 21C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 45%. Tue: 20, Wed: 21, Thu: 23. Porreres (11C) 20C, moderate west breeze; humidity 50%. Tue: 20, Wed: 20, Thu: 21.

(11C) 20C, moderate west breeze; humidity 50%. Tue: 20, Wed: 20, Thu: 21. Sant Llorenç (11C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 20, Wed: 21, Thu: 21.

(11C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 20, Wed: 21, Thu: 21. Santanyi (12C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Tue: 20, Wed: 20, Thu: 20.

(12C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Tue: 20, Wed: 20, Thu: 20. Sineu (12C) 20C, moderate west breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Sunday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 19.5 Puerto Soller, 19.2 Capdepera, 19.0 Banyalbufar, 18.7 Arta, 18.5 Palma Airport, 18.3 Colonia Sant Pere and Es Capdellà, 18.2 Muro, Salines Llevant (Campos), 18.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor); Lows of 5.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.9 Can Sion (Campos).