Breezy overnight and into Tuesday morning, easing by the afternoon. Generally sunny but rain possible in northern areas in the evening.

The outlook remains decent until Thursday, with temperatures into the low 20s and as high as 24C. Friday, according to weather stations at present, is also due to be quite warm, but Aemet says that an Atlantic front is expected to introduce rain and cold weather by Friday. Temperatures are predicted to drop - highs around 15C - and weather stations are indicating snow at 900 metres over the weekend. Lows dipping to close to freezing and not just in the mountains.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (12C) 20C, fresh west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 21, Thu: 22, Fri: 21.

Andratx (12C) 19C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Wed: 19, Thu: 20, Fri: 20.

Binissalem (10C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Wed: 19, Thu: 20, Fri: 18.

Deya (12C) 18C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Wed: 18, Thu: 20, Fri: 18.

Palma (10C) 19C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Wed: 19, Thu: 21, Fri: 20.

Pollensa (11C) 20C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate northwest; humidity 50%. Wed: 22, Thu: 24, Fri: 21.

Porreres (10C) 20C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Wed: 20, Thu: 21, Fri: 19.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 20C, fresh west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Wed: 20, Thu: 22, Fri: 19.

Santanyi (11C) 20C, fresh west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 45%. Wed: 19, Thu: 21, Fri: 19.

Sineu (11C) 19C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Wed: 19, Thu: 21, Fri: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Monday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 20.6 Capdepera and Palma Port, 20.5 Puerto Pollensa, 20.2 Muro, 20.1 Pollensa, 20.0 Palma University; Lows of 3.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.4 Lluc, 7.5 Pollensa, 8.2 Palma University.