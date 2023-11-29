Another pretty warm day on Thursday, generally sunny with cloudy spells or high cloud. Also fairly breezy, with winds due to strengthen on Friday. At present, there is a yellow alert for coastal conditions in the south and east of Mallorca on Friday.

The forecast continues to be for some rain on Friday and for temperatures to drop on Saturday. The average for the start of December is 17 to 18C, so some values noted below are due to be in line with this; others lower.

The lows at the weekend aren't now expected to be as low as had been previously suggested - around two to three degrees, perhaps lower right on the peaks. There is a chance of a bit of snow on high ground.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (14C) 23C, moderate to fresh southwest breezes; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 23, Sat: 17, Sun: 18.

Andratx (14C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 75%. Fri: 20, Sat: 16, Sun: 16.

Binissalem (13C) 21C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 70%. Fri: 21, Sat: 14, Sun: 16.

Deya (13C) 20C, moderate southwest-south breezes; humidity 55%. Fri: 20, Sat: 14, Sun: 15.

Palma (15C) 21C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 70%. Fri: 21, Sat: 16, Sun: 17.

Pollensa (14C) 24C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 45%. Fri: 24, Sat: 16, Sun: 18.

Porreres (13C) 21C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 70%. Fri: 21, Sat: 15, Sun: 16.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 70%. Fri: 22, Sat: 16, Sun: 17.

Santanyi (13C) 21C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 80%. Fri: 21, Sat: 15, Sun: 17.

Sineu (14C) 21C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 65%. Fri: 21, Sat: 15, Sun: 16.

* Gentle breeze to 19 km/h; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Wednesday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 23.0 Capdepera, 22.6 Puerto Pollensa, 22.1 Pollensa, 21.9 Muro, 21.8 Arta, 21.7 Palma Port, 21.3 Son Servera; Lows of 5.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.4 Can Sion (Campos), 7.1 Lluc, 7.5 Salines Llevant (Campos), 8.8 Palma Airport.