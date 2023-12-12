Sunny with some occasional cloud on Tuesday; fog in areas. Another warm day; it may be a touch warmer than Monday's high of 24.1C.

Temperatures well above normal for the time of year, but they are due to fall to normal levels by Thursday. The wind, which will be quite strong, will come from the north and bring some rain as well - most likely in northern areas on Thursday.

The Wednesday forecast is for the wind to shift direction to northerly by the afternoon, so while Wednesday's highs look quite good, the temperature will probably drop.

Forecast for Tuesday (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (11C) 23C, light southwest breeze backing south; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 20, Thu: 18, Fri: 18.

Andratx (11C) 21C, gentle west breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 55%. Wed: 20, Thu: 17, Fri: 17.

Binissalem (10C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Wed: 19, Thu: 16, Fri: 17.

Deya (12C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Wed: 18, Thu: 15, Fri: 15.

Palma (10C) 23C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Wed: 19, Thu: 17, Fri: 19.

Pollensa (9C) 24C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Wed: 20, Thu: 17, Fri: 18.

Porreres (9C) 23C, moderate west breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 20, Thu: 17, Fri: 17.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 24C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Wed: 20, Thu: 16, Fri: 17.

Santanyi (11C) 21C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Wed: 21, Thu: 16, Fri: 17.

Sineu (11C) 24C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Wed: 19, Thu: 16, Fri: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary - Highs of 24.2 Arta, 23.1 Sa Pobla, Sineu, Son Servera; Lows of 5.8 Lluc, 6.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.8 Palma University, 7.8 Can Sion (Campos); Rainfall of 0.4 litres per square metre Cabrera, 0.2 Can Sion, Llucmajor, Petra.