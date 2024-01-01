The outlook for Friday continues to be a high probability of rain for the whole island.
Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 6.30pm (UV rating 1/2):
-
Alcudia (7C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 21, Thu: 19, Fri: 18.
-
Andratx (7C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Wed: 18, Thu: 18, Fri: 17.
-
Binissalem (3C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 50%. Wed: 20, Thu: 18, Fri: 17.
-
Deya (6C) 16C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Wed: 17, Thu: 17, Fri: 15.
-
Palma (5C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Wed: 20, Thu: 19, Fri: 18.
-
Pollensa (6C) 20C, light south breeze; humidity 40%. Wed: 21, Thu: 20, Fri: 17.
-
Porreres (1C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Wed: 20, Thu: 18, Fri: 18.
-
Sant Llorenç (4C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Wed: 21, Thu: 19, Fri: 18.
-
Santanyi (3C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Wed: 20, Thu: 18, Fri: 18.
-
Sineu (2C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Wed: 21, Thu: 18, Fri: 18.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Monday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 16.5 Palma Port, 16.3 Salines Llevant (Campos), 16.2 Can Sion (Campos), Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 16.0 Palma Airport, 15.9 Puerto Pollensa, 15.8 Portocolom, 15.7 Capdepera, Pollensa, Santanyi and Sineu, 15.6 Es Capdellà; Lows of 1.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.4 Lluc, 4.1 Binissalem, 4.6 Can Sion and Palma University; Rainfall of 1.4 litres per square metre Son Servera, 1.2 Portocolom, 0.7 Santanyi, 0.6 Arta.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.