Sunny with cloudy spells on Tuesday, fairly breezy. No rain forecast, but there is just the risk of some rogue showers at present, as was the case on Monday, when the rain mainly fell out to sea in the east of the island and there was a 'cap de fibló'.

The outlook for Friday continues to be a high probability of rain for the whole island.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 6.30pm (UV rating 1/2):

Alcudia (7C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 21, Thu: 19, Fri: 18.

Andratx (7C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Wed: 18, Thu: 18, Fri: 17.

Binissalem (3C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 50%. Wed: 20, Thu: 18, Fri: 17.

Deya (6C) 16C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Wed: 17, Thu: 17, Fri: 15.

Palma (5C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Wed: 20, Thu: 19, Fri: 18.

Pollensa (6C) 20C, light south breeze; humidity 40%. Wed: 21, Thu: 20, Fri: 17.

Porreres (1C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Wed: 20, Thu: 18, Fri: 18.

Sant Llorenç (4C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Wed: 21, Thu: 19, Fri: 18.

Santanyi (3C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Wed: 20, Thu: 18, Fri: 18.

Sineu (2C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Wed: 21, Thu: 18, Fri: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 16.5 Palma Port, 16.3 Salines Llevant (Campos), 16.2 Can Sion (Campos), Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 16.0 Palma Airport, 15.9 Puerto Pollensa, 15.8 Portocolom, 15.7 Capdepera, Pollensa, Santanyi and Sineu, 15.6 Es Capdellà; Lows of 1.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.4 Lluc, 4.1 Binissalem, 4.6 Can Sion and Palma University; Rainfall of 1.4 litres per square metre Son Servera, 1.2 Portocolom, 0.7 Santanyi, 0.6 Arta.