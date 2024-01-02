A good deal of sun forecast for most of the island on Wednesday. Quite warm temperatures but there will be a fair breeze in most areas.

As noted in weather reports for the past couple of days, rain on Friday has been forecast without there having been much detail. Weather stations are now indicating that Kings really isn't looking that good. Rain and thunderstorms are currently forecast for the whole day, and it will probably be quite breezy again.

A progressive fall in temperature is also being predicted from Friday into next week, though with the exception of some likely rain (and maybe some snow on high ground) on Saturday, there should be a return to mainly sunny conditions. Precipitation forecast for Sunday and Monday is at present very low.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (10C) 20C, calm increasing to gentle southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 19, Fri: 18, Sat: 16.

Andratx (10C) 18C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 15.

Binissalem (8C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 13.

Deya (9C) 17C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 65%. Thu: 17, Fri: 15, Sat: 13.

Palma (11C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Thu: 17, Fri: 18, Sat: 15.

Pollensa (10C) 21C, calm increasing to light southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 20, Fri: 18, Sat: 15.

Porreres (8C) 19C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate; humidity 65%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 14.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 20C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 14.

Santanyi (9C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 65%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 14.

Sineu (8C) 20C, fresh west breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 14.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Tuesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 19.3 Capdepera, 19.1 Muro, 18.6 Pollensa, 18.3 Puerto Pollensa, 18.2 Palma Port and Puerto Soller, 18.1 Arta and Banyalbufar, 18.0 Lluc; Lows of -0.9 Can Sion (Campos), -0.4 Lluc, +0.1 Son Torrella (Escorca) and Salines Llevant (Campos), 0.5 Binissalem.