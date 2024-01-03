A mainly cloudy Thursday for Mallorca, with a risk of rain increasing towards the evening. Still quite warm; it was up to 23C on Wednesday.

For Friday and the Kings parades, weather station forecasts are currently far from promising. Rain will be likely at any time during the day, with a risk of thunderstorms especially in the second half of the day. This is the outlook for the whole island.

On Saturday, thunderstorms will continue to be possible in the morning. It is also expected to be pretty windy, with strong winds from the northwest.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (10C) 20C, light south breeze; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 18, Sat: 16, Sun: 15.

Andratx (9C) 18C, gentle east breeze easing to calm; humidity 70%. Fri: 17, Sat: 15, Sun: 14.

Binissalem (7C) 19C, light east breeze switching west; humidity 65%. Fri: 17, Sat: 14, Sun: 14.

Deya (9C) 17C, calm increasing to gentle south breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 15, Sat: 13, Sun: 13.

Palma (8C) 17C, light east breeze veering southwest; humidity 70%. Fri: 17, Sat: 15, Sun: 15.

Pollensa (9C) 20C, gentle south breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Fri: 18, Sat: 15, Sun: 15.

Porreres (6C) 19C, light southeast breeze veering southwest; humidity 70%. Fri: 17, Sat: 14, Sun: 14.

Sant Llorenç (8C) 18C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 75%. Fri: 18, Sat: 15, Sun: 14.

Santanyi (7C) 18C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 75%. Fri: 17, Sat: 14, Sun: 14.

Sineu (8C) 19C, light southeast breeze veering southwest; humidity 65%. Fri: 18, Sat: 14, Sun: 14.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Wednesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 23.4 Puerto Pollensa, 23.2 Muro, 23.0 Pollensa, 22.8 Sa Pobla, 22.7 Arta, 22.5 Capdepera, 22.2 Palma University and Son Servera; Lows of 5.9 Lluc, 6.9 Palma University, 8.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Gusts of 67 km/h Portocolom, 62 Cabrera, 61 Porreres.