Friday isn't looking good. Weather stations are predicting rain and thunderstorms for the whole island for the whole of the day. However, Aemet weather alerts are at present yellow for rain and thunderstorms only for the Tramuntana and north/northeast and from 6pm to midnight.

There may be some sun during the day, but it will be mostly cloudy, and the wind from the north is due to strengthen by the evening. There isn't currently an alert for high wind but there is a yellow alert for rough seas. This is from 9pm to midnight and applies to the whole of Mallorca except the east coast.

It is just possible that Kings celebrations on Friday evening will be affected. Any notifications to this effect will no doubt be made on Friday.

The stormy conditions are forecast to continue into Saturday morning. High winds are likely to persist until Sunday.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6.30pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (8C) 18C, light west breeze increasing to strong north; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 16, Sun: 15, Mon: 14.

(6C) 17C, gentle northwest breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 65%. Sat: 15, Sun: 13, Mon: 13.

(5C) 17C, gentle west breeze increasing to fresh north; humidity 65%. Sat: 14, Sun: 13, Mon: 12.

(6C) 16C, light west breeze increasing to fresh north; humidity 70%. Sat: 13, Sun: 12, Mon: 11.

(11C) 17C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 65%. Sat: 14, Sun: 14, Mon: 13.

(7C) 18C, gentle west breeze increasing to fresh north; humidity 65%. Sat: 15, Sun: 14, Mon: 13.

(5C) 17C, gentle west breeze increasing to fresh north; humidity 70%. Sat: 14, Sun: 13, Mon: 13.

(7C) 18C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh north; humidity 65%. Sat: 15, Sun: 14, Mon: 13.

(5C) 17C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh north; humidity 70%. Sat: 15, Sun: 14, Mon: 13.

(6C) 18C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh north; humidity 70%. Sat: 14, Sun: 13, Mon: 13.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Thursday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 20.4 Puerto Pollensa, 19.4 Capdepera, 19.2 Palma Port and Puerto Soller, 19.0 Binissalem and Salines Llevant (Campos), 18.9 Sant Elm, 18.7 Es Capdellà and Santanyi, 18.6 Pollensa, 18.5 Can Sion (Campos); Lows of 4.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.2 Lluc, 5.4 Can Sion, 5.7 Palma University.