A Saturday similar to Friday, with a mix of sunny spells and showers, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms. Windy and temperatures dropping.

The weather alerts - Yellow for rain and thunderstorms in the Tramuntana, north/northeast until 3am Saturday. Yellow for wind in the south from 6am to midnight; the interior and the Tramuntana from 12 noon to 8pm. Yellow for the coasts (south and Tramuntana) from midnight Friday to midnight Saturday, and for the north/northeast from midnight Friday to 7am Saturday.

Sunday expected to be generally better, but still windy and temperatures remaining much the same.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6.30pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (7C) 15C, fresh northwest breeze; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 15, Mon: 14, Tue: 14.

Andratx (5C) 15C, fresh northwest breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 14, Mon: 13, Tue: 12.

Binissalem (5C) 13C, moderate northwest breeze increasing to strong; humidity 60%. Sun: 13, Mon: 12, Tue: 13.

Deya (5C) 13C, moderate northwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 60%. Sun: 12, Mon: 11, Tue: 11.

Palma (8C) 14C, moderate northwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 55%. Sun: 14, Mon: 13, Tue: 13.

Pollensa (7C) 15C, moderate northwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 55%. Sun: 15, Mon: 13, Tue: 13.

Porreres (5C) 14C, moderate northwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sun: 13, Mon: 13, Tue: 13.

Sant Llorenç (6C) 14C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 60%. Sun: 14, Mon: 13, Tue: 13.

Santanyi (5C) 14C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 65%. Sun: 14, Mon: 13, Tue: 14.

Sineu (6C) 14C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 65%. Sun: 13, Mon: 13, Tue: 13.

* Gentle breeze to 19 km/h; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Friday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 17.9 Sa Pobla, 17.8 Pollensa, 17.7 Palma Airport, Palma Port and Son Servera, 17.5 Muro and Puerto Pollensa, 17.2 Portocolom, 17.1 Binissalem and Petra; Lows of 5.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 5.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.4 Lluc, 9.9 Pollensa; Gusts of 70 km/h Cabrera, 64 Serra Alfabia, 62 Portocolom; Rainfall of 18.0 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 12.0 Can Sion (Campos) and Puerto Soller, 11.6 Serra Alfabia, 11.4 Sant Elm.