A sunny Monday for Mallorca but not a warm Monday. Light frosts are expected for parts of the island on Monday and on Tuesday. There is a yellow alert for the south and Tramuntana coasts up to 10am Monday and for the north/northeast to 3pm.

Tuesday is forecast to be sunny in the morning but with cloud gathering in the afternoon. Wednesday is currently looking poor - cloudy all day with rain and possible thunderstorms for the whole island.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6.30pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (5C) 14C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 15, Wed: 16, Thu: 15.

Andratx (5C) 12C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 13, Wed: 15, Thu: 14.

Binissalem (1C) 12C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Tue: 14, Wed: 14, Thu: 15.

Deya (5C) 10C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Tue: 12, Wed: 13, Thu: 13.

Palma (6C) 13C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 14, Wed: 15, Thu: 15.

Pollensa (3C) 13C, moderate west breeze easing to light north; humidity 40%. Tue: 14, Wed: 15, Thu: 15.

Porreres (1C) 13C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Tue: 14, Wed: 13, Thu: 13.

Sant Llorenç (3C) 13C, moderate west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 40%. Tue: 14, Wed: 15, Thu: 14.

Santanyi (2C) 13C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Tue: 14, Wed: 15, Thu: 14.

Sineu (1C) 12C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Tue: 13, Wed: 13, Thu: 14.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 14.9 Palma Port, 14.0 Portocolom, 13.9 Capdepera and Puerto Pollensa, 13.8 Son Servera, 13.5 Santanyi, 13.4 Can Sion (Campos), 13.3 Petra, 13.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Sa Pobla, 13.1 Colonia Sant Pere; Lows of 1.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 3.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.1 Lluc, 6.4 Petra, 6.9 Santanyi; Gusts of 95 km/h Serra Alfabia, 79 Palma Port, 73 Cabrera, 71 Portocolom, 68 Capdepera.