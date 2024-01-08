Sunny on Tuesday with cloud expected to build up in the evening. Cold temperatures overnight and first thing. There is a yellow alert for low temperatures in Mallorca's interior and in the south from midnight Monday to 9am Tuesday. Down to minus two; not that low, then.

Rain and thunderstorms forecast for the whole of Mallorca on Wednesday and Thursday. A trough at high levels will be the cause. Aemet says that snow will be likely at 1200 metres.

Into the weekend and for the first events for the Sant Antoni Fiestas, the forecast is currently for sunny weather with mostly clear skies. Low temperatures at night but due to be a bit warmer in the day.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 6.30pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (5C) 15C, calm; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 14, Thu: 15, Fri: 14.

(5C) 15C, calm; humidity 40%. - Wed: 14, Thu: 15, Fri: 14. Andratx (5C) 14C, light southwest breeze veering north; humidity 50%. Wed: 13, Thu: 13, Fri: 13.

(5C) 14C, light southwest breeze veering north; humidity 50%. Wed: 13, Thu: 13, Fri: 13. Binissalem (1C) 14C, light southwest breeze veering north; humidity 40%. Wed: 12, Thu: 13, Fri: 13.

(1C) 14C, light southwest breeze veering north; humidity 40%. Wed: 12, Thu: 13, Fri: 13. Deya (5C) 12C, light northwest breeze switching southeast; humidity 50%. Wed: 11, Thu: 12, Fri: 12.

(5C) 12C, light northwest breeze switching southeast; humidity 50%. Wed: 11, Thu: 12, Fri: 12. Palma (2C) 14C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Wed: 13, Thu: 14, Fri: 15.

(2C) 14C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Wed: 13, Thu: 14, Fri: 15. Pollensa (4C) 15C, light northwest breeze backing southwest; humidity 45%. Wed: 14, Thu: 14, Fri: 14.

(4C) 15C, light northwest breeze backing southwest; humidity 45%. Wed: 14, Thu: 14, Fri: 14. Porreres (0C) 14C, light northwest-west breezes; humidity 35%. Wed: 12, Thu: 13, Fri: 13.

(0C) 14C, light northwest-west breezes; humidity 35%. Wed: 12, Thu: 13, Fri: 13. Sant Llorenç (3C) 14C, calm increasing to light northeast breeze; humidity 40%. Wed: 13, Thu: 13, Fri: 14.

(3C) 14C, calm increasing to light northeast breeze; humidity 40%. Wed: 13, Thu: 13, Fri: 14. Santanyi (1C) 14C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Wed: 13, Thu: 13, Fri: 14.

(1C) 14C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Wed: 13, Thu: 13, Fri: 14. Sineu (1C) 14C, light west breeze backing southeast; humidity 40%. Wed: 12, Thu: 13, Fri: 13.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Monday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 15.7 Capdepera, 14.6 Arta and Palma Port, 14.1 Son Servera, 14.0 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of -1.3 Can Sion (Campos), +0.2 Manacor and Sineu, 0.5 Binissalem, 1.2 Petra; Gusts of 66 km/h Serra Alfabia, 58 Capdepera.