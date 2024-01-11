Over the past weekend, the Serra de Tramuntana experienced much-needed rainfall, offering a modest reprieve to the concerning water situation in its reservoirs. Despite the ongoing snowfall, which is expected to contribute to an increase in volume, the latest measurements by Emaya reveal a marginal improvement in the accumulated water levels.

As of now, the combined capacity of Gorg Blau and Cúber reservoirs stands at 35.74%, signifying a slight uptick from the records of the preceding weeks. The island of Mallorca had been grappling with a scarcity of rainfall, making the recent precipitation crucial for water replenishment. The current measurement exhibits a 3.17% increase since January 3, when the capacity was at a lower 32.57%.

Breaking down the figures, Cúber reservoir demonstrates a more positive trend with a capacity of 38.5%. Meanwhile, Gorg Blau, which had experienced a dip below 33% in December, has now climbed to 34%. These statistics suggest that while the recent rain has made a notable impact, the overall water situation remains delicate, emphasizing the need for sustained precipitation to ensure a more robust recovery of the reservoirs.

The data underscores the importance of ongoing monitoring and management of water resources in the region, especially in the face of unpredictable weather patterns and the critical role these reservoirs play in supplying water to the surrounding areas.