Possibility of some more rain overnight, especially in northern areas, with Friday otherwise expected to be a predominantly sunny day with minimal risk of rain.

The current outlook for the weekend and into next week is a generally settled pattern of clear skies and negligible chance of any rain. A bit of a breeze on most days but temperatures forecast to reach 22C by midweek. Nighttime temperatures also due to rise a few degrees from Sunday or Monday.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7pm (UV rating 1/2):

Alcudia (6C) 15C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 17, Sun: 20, Mon: 20.

(6C) 15C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 65%. - Sat: 17, Sun: 20, Mon: 20. Andratx (6C) 13C, light northwest-north breezes; humidity 65%. Sat: 15, Sun: 18, Mon: 18.

(6C) 13C, light northwest-north breezes; humidity 65%. Sat: 15, Sun: 18, Mon: 18. Binissalem (2C) 14C, calm increasing to light northwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 16, Sun: 18, Mon: 20.

(2C) 14C, calm increasing to light northwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 16, Sun: 18, Mon: 20. Deya (5C) 12C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sat: 14, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.

(5C) 12C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sat: 14, Sun: 17, Mon: 17. Palma (6C) 15C, light northwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 16, Sun: 19, Mon: 20.

(6C) 15C, light northwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 16, Sun: 19, Mon: 20. Pollensa (6C) 15C, light northwest-north breezes; humidity 65%. Sat: 17, Sun: 20, Mon: 20.

(6C) 15C, light northwest-north breezes; humidity 65%. Sat: 17, Sun: 20, Mon: 20. Porreres (1C) 15C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 70%. Sat: 16, Sun: 18, Mon: 21.

(1C) 15C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 70%. Sat: 16, Sun: 18, Mon: 21. Sant Llorenç (4C) 15C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sat: 16, Sun: 19, Mon: 21.

(4C) 15C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sat: 16, Sun: 19, Mon: 21. Santanyi (3C) 15C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sat: 16, Sun: 19, Mon: 21.

(3C) 15C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sat: 16, Sun: 19, Mon: 21. Sineu (2C) 15C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sat: 15, Sun: 19, Mon: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Thursday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 13.4 Santanyi, 13.1 Palma Port, 12.9 Can Sion (Campos) and Portocolom, 12.8 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Es Capdellà, 12.6 Salines Llevant (Campos), 12.0 Palma Airport and Porreres; Lows of 1.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.1 Lluc, 7.2 Palma University, 7.7 Petra; Gusts of 69 km/h Serra Alfabia, 56 Capdepera; Rainfall of 61.3 litres per square metre Lluc, 56.8 Son Torrella, 35.8 Capdepera, 33.2 Puerto Soller, 28.8 Colonia Sant Pere.