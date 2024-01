Sunny with occasional cloud forecast for Mallorca on Saturday. Modest breezes expected to pick up a bit on Sunday. Chilly overnight into Saturday, but warmer overnight temperatures forecast from Sunday, which is due to be warmer in the day as well.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6pm (UV rating 2): Alcudia (5C) 16C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 20.

(5C) 16C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. - Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 20. Andratx (6C) 15C, light southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sun: 18, Mon: 18, Tue: 19.

(6C) 15C, light southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sun: 18, Mon: 18, Tue: 19. Binissalem (2C) 15C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 65%. Sun: 18, Mon: 20, Tue: 20.

(2C) 15C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 65%. Sun: 18, Mon: 20, Tue: 20. Deya (5C) 13C, light west breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 65%. Sun: 17, Mon: 17, Tue: 18.

(5C) 13C, light west breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 65%. Sun: 17, Mon: 17, Tue: 18. Palma (4C) 16C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Sun: 19, Mon: 19, Tue: 20.

(4C) 16C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Sun: 19, Mon: 19, Tue: 20. Pollensa (5C) 16C, calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 20, Mon: 21, Tue: 21.

(5C) 16C, calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 20, Mon: 21, Tue: 21. Porreres (0C) 15C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Sun: 19, Mon: 19, Tue: 20.

(0C) 15C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Sun: 19, Mon: 19, Tue: 20. Sant Llorenç (3C) 15C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 21.

(3C) 15C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 21. Santanyi (3C) 15C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sun: 19, Mon: 19, Tue: 20.

(3C) 15C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sun: 19, Mon: 19, Tue: 20. Sineu (1C) 15C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 20. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19. Friday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 15.6 Santanyi, 15.2 Portocolom, 15.1 Can Sion (Campos), 14.9 Manacor, 14.8 Palma Port, 14.7 Capdepera, 14.6 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Palma University, 14.5 Llucmajor, Palma Airport, Puerto Pollensa, Salines Llevant (Campos) and Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 0.6 Can Sion, 2.1 Salines Llevant, 2.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 3.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.0 Palma University; Gusts of 64 km/h Serra Alfabia, 60 Capdepera; Rainfall of 13.0 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 7.1 Lluc, 2.8 Colonia Sant Pere, 2.2 Son Servera.