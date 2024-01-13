Mostly sunny on Sunday with some cloudy spells; it may be more generally cloudy in northern areas than elsewhere. Fairly warm during the day and certainly warmer at night. Much of Mallorca had a cold and frosty Saturday morning - lows below freezing or no more than plus two degrees.

The outlook for the week, for now, remaining pretty good - twenty degrees or more at times and little risk of rain. Aemet defines the period from Sunday to Thursday as "very warm" for the time of year.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 4pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (9C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 21.

(9C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. - Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 21. Andratx (9C) 18C, light west breeze increasing to moderate northwest; humidity 55%. Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 19.

(9C) 18C, light west breeze increasing to moderate northwest; humidity 55%. Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 19. Binissalem (8C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 20.

(8C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 20. Deya (8C) 17C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 18.

(8C) 17C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 18. Palma (10C) 18C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 40%. Mon: 18, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.

(10C) 18C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 40%. Mon: 18, Tue: 20, Wed: 20. Pollensa (7C) 20C, light west breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 40%. Mon: 20, Tue: 19, Wed: 22.

(7C) 20C, light west breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 40%. Mon: 20, Tue: 19, Wed: 22. Porreres (8C) 19C, gentle west breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 19, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.

(8C) 19C, gentle west breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 19, Tue: 20, Wed: 20. Sant Llorenç (8C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 21.

(8C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 21. Santanyi (9C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Mon: 19, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.

(9C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Mon: 19, Tue: 20, Wed: 20. Sineu (9C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Mon: 19, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary (as of 4pm) - Highs of 16.6 Capdepera and Puerto Pollensa, 16.5 Palma Port, 16.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Muro, 15.8 Pollensa, 15.6 Arta; Lows of -2.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), -1.1 Lluc, -0.1 Binissalem, +0.3 Salines Llevant (Campos), 0.6 Can Sion (Campos), Muro, Palma Airport and University, 0.8 Sa Pobla.