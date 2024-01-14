The fine and warm weather expected to continue until Thursday. On Friday, temperatures are due to fall a few degrees (down to 14C in parts of the interior) and rain will be more of a possibility.
Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 4pm (UV rating 1/2):
-
Alcudia (10C) 20C, light south-southwest breezes; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 20.
-
Andratx (10C) 18C, gentle west breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 70%. Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.
-
Binissalem (8C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate west; humidity 60%. Tue: 20, Wed: 19, Thu: 20.
-
Deya (10C) 17C, light southwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 70%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 17.
-
Palma (11C) 18C, calm increasing to light west breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 20.
-
Pollensa (10C) 20C, gentle west breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 55%. Tue: 20, Wed: 21, Thu: 21.
-
Porreres (7C) 19C, gentle west breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 65%. Tue: 21, Wed: 20, Thu: 20.
-
Sant Llorenç (9C) 19C, gentle west breeze; humidity 65%. Tue: 21, Wed: 20, Thu: 20.
-
Santanyi (9C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 20, Wed: 19, Thu: 20.
-
Sineu (7C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 65%. Tue: 21, Wed: 19, Thu: 20.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Sunday summary (as of 4pm) - Highs of 22.4 Pollensa, 22.0 Capdepera, 21.8 Puerto Pollensa, 21.4 Arta, 21.2 Muro and Sa Pobla, 21.1 Palma University, 21.0 Palma Port; Lows of 2.3 Lluc, 4.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.3 Palma University, 5.2 Pollensa, 6.0 Puerto Pollensa; Gusts of 67 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 53 Portocolom.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.