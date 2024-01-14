Sunny with high cloud for most of Mallorca on Monday. More prolonged spells of cloud likely in southern areas. A low risk of a drop of rain.

The fine and warm weather expected to continue until Thursday. On Friday, temperatures are due to fall a few degrees (down to 14C in parts of the interior) and rain will be more of a possibility.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 4pm (UV rating 1/2):

Alcudia (10C) 20C, light south-southwest breezes; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 20.

(10C) 20C, light south-southwest breezes; humidity 55%. - Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 20. Andratx (10C) 18C, gentle west breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 70%. Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.

(10C) 18C, gentle west breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 70%. Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 18. Binissalem (8C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate west; humidity 60%. Tue: 20, Wed: 19, Thu: 20.

(8C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate west; humidity 60%. Tue: 20, Wed: 19, Thu: 20. Deya (10C) 17C, light southwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 70%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 17.

(10C) 17C, light southwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 70%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 17. Palma (11C) 18C, calm increasing to light west breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 20.

(11C) 18C, calm increasing to light west breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 20. Pollensa (10C) 20C, gentle west breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 55%. Tue: 20, Wed: 21, Thu: 21.

(10C) 20C, gentle west breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 55%. Tue: 20, Wed: 21, Thu: 21. Porreres (7C) 19C, gentle west breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 65%. Tue: 21, Wed: 20, Thu: 20.

(7C) 19C, gentle west breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 65%. Tue: 21, Wed: 20, Thu: 20. Sant Llorenç (9C) 19C, gentle west breeze; humidity 65%. Tue: 21, Wed: 20, Thu: 20.

(9C) 19C, gentle west breeze; humidity 65%. Tue: 21, Wed: 20, Thu: 20. Santanyi (9C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 20, Wed: 19, Thu: 20.

(9C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 20, Wed: 19, Thu: 20. Sineu (7C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 65%. Tue: 21, Wed: 19, Thu: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (as of 4pm) - Highs of 22.4 Pollensa, 22.0 Capdepera, 21.8 Puerto Pollensa, 21.4 Arta, 21.2 Muro and Sa Pobla, 21.1 Palma University, 21.0 Palma Port; Lows of 2.3 Lluc, 4.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.3 Palma University, 5.2 Pollensa, 6.0 Puerto Pollensa; Gusts of 67 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 53 Portocolom.