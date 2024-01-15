Sunny with occasional and high cloud on Tuesday. Staying fine for the evening and for the Sant Antoni Fiestas bonfires and everything else. Not too cold, with some cloud cover and modest breezes.

The wind is due to pick up and become quite strong on Wednesday. Later in the week and for the Sant Sebastià Fiestas in Palma on Friday, the forecast is now for rain and quite a stiff northeasterly breeze. Temperatures expected to drop a few degrees on Friday, with snow at 700 metres a possibility.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (9C) 21C, calm increasing to gentle south breeze; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 21, Thu: 20, Fri: 16.

(9C) 21C, calm increasing to gentle south breeze; humidity 45%. - Wed: 21, Thu: 20, Fri: 16. Andratx (10C) 18C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 70%. Wed: 19, Thu: 18, Fri: 16.

(10C) 18C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 70%. Wed: 19, Thu: 18, Fri: 16. Binissalem (8C) 20C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 45%. Wed: 20, Thu: 19, Fri: 12.

(8C) 20C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 45%. Wed: 20, Thu: 19, Fri: 12. Deya (10C) 18C, light west breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 50%. Wed: 18, Thu: 17, Fri: 14.

(10C) 18C, light west breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 50%. Wed: 18, Thu: 17, Fri: 14. Palma (7C) 19C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 50%. Wed: 19, Thu: 20, Fri: 15.

(7C) 19C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 50%. Wed: 19, Thu: 20, Fri: 15. Pollensa (10C) 21C, gentle west breeze easing to light south; humidity 45%. Wed: 22, Thu: 20, Fri: 16.

(10C) 21C, gentle west breeze easing to light south; humidity 45%. Wed: 22, Thu: 20, Fri: 16. Porreres (8C) 20C, gentle west breeze backing southwest; humidity 55%. Wed: 20, Thu: 19, Fri: 12.

(8C) 20C, gentle west breeze backing southwest; humidity 55%. Wed: 20, Thu: 19, Fri: 12. Sant Llorenç (8C) 20C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 60%. Wed: 21, Thu: 20, Fri: 15.

(8C) 20C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 60%. Wed: 21, Thu: 20, Fri: 15. Santanyi (9C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 70%. Wed: 20, Thu: 19, Fri: 14.

(9C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 70%. Wed: 20, Thu: 19, Fri: 14. Sineu (8C) 20C, gentle west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Wed: 20, Thu: 19, Fri: 12.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 21.4 Arta, 20.5 Muro, 20.4 Sa Pobla and Son Servera, 19.9 Petra, 19.6 Colonia Sant Pere and Manacor, 19.5 Sineu, 19.2 Binissalem, 19.1 Palma University; Lows of 5.7 Can Sion (Campos), 8.4 Palma Airport, 8.5 Salines Llevant (Campos), 8.6 Petra, 8.7 Manacor; Gusts of 74 km/h Cabrera, 69 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 52 Portocolom.