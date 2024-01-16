La llegada de la borrasca Aline a Baleares deja rachas de mÃ¡s de 80 km/h en Cabrera
The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated a yellow alert in Mallorca for strong gusts of wind this coming Wednesday, 17 January, from 5pm until Thursday, 18 January, at 12pm. Gusts are expected to reach 70 kilometres per hour, but on the peaks of the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range they could reach 100 kilometres per hour.

There is also a yellow warning for rough seas on all the coasts of the island, but in this case it will last longer. Specifically, it will come into force on Wednesday at 12pm and will last until 18 January at 3pm; the waves will reach three metres in height, according to Aemet forecasts.

The weather forecast for Mallorca on Wednesday predicts cloudy to overcast skies, with a low probability of occasional light rainfall, with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be similar or slightly higher at night. The wind will be moderate from the southwest, increasing to strong from midday with gusts of 60 to 70 kilometres per hour, which is why warnings have been activated throughout the island.

On Thursday, 18 January, light cloudy skies. Daytime temperatures will be very similar, but will drop at night, reaching minimums at the end of the day. The wind will be moderate to strong from the southwest with gusts of 60 to 70 kilometres per hour until the afternoon, decreasing to light to moderate from the north and northeast at night.

Waves may reach 8 or 9 metres

Aline has made its presence felt as it passed through Mallorca, especially in the early hours of Friday morning, where gusts of wind of more than 90 kilometres per hour have been recorded, according to data provided by the State Meteorological Agency in the Balearic Islands.