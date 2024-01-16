The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated a yellow alert in Mallorca for strong gusts of wind this coming Wednesday, 17 January, from 5pm until Thursday, 18 January, at 12pm. Gusts are expected to reach 70 kilometres per hour, but on the peaks of the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range they could reach 100 kilometres per hour.

16/01 11:36 #AEMET adelanta #FMA en Baleares. Activos PASADO MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:36 Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/fF6kjlsrkJ https://t.co/2jjjf8pyGG — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) January 16, 2024

There is also a yellow warning for rough seas on all the coasts of the island, but in this case it will last longer. Specifically, it will come into force on Wednesday at 12pm and will last until 18 January at 3pm; the waves will reach three metres in height, according to Aemet forecasts.

The weather forecast for Mallorca on Wednesday predicts cloudy to overcast skies, with a low probability of occasional light rainfall, with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be similar or slightly higher at night. The wind will be moderate from the southwest, increasing to strong from midday with gusts of 60 to 70 kilometres per hour, which is why warnings have been activated throughout the island.

On Thursday, 18 January, light cloudy skies. Daytime temperatures will be very similar, but will drop at night, reaching minimums at the end of the day. The wind will be moderate to strong from the southwest with gusts of 60 to 70 kilometres per hour until the afternoon, decreasing to light to moderate from the north and northeast at night.