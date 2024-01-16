The captivating photograph was skillfully captured by meteorologist Alfons Puertas, a frequent documenter of this event on his social media platforms. Puertas shared, "This morning, the island of Mallorca is once again distinctly visible from Barcelona."
While this phenomenon occurs multiple times each year, its manifestation depends on favorable weather conditions, particularly a level of atmospheric clarity that surpasses normal parameters. Such conditions allow for the picturesque sight of the Serra de la Tramuntana from the coastal vantage point of Barcelona.
The featured image was taken from the Fabra Observatory, where Puertas routinely seizes the opportunity to photograph the clear sighting of Mallorca from Barcelona whenever it transpires. Additionally, Puertas is renowned for capturing various other striking atmospheric phenomena, including thunderstorms.
