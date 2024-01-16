Eastern areas may be fairly cloudy on Wednesday. The rest of the island should have good amounts of sun with some high cloud. No rain is forecast.

It will be a windy Sant Antoni Day. There is a yellow alert for high winds for the whole of Mallorca from Wednesday midday to midnight - gusts to 70 km/h - and a yellow alert for the coasts for the same hours (waves up to three metres). These alerts will remain in place until at least midday on Thursday.

Colder weather that had been forecast looks as if it will now arrive on Saturday rather than Friday, but Friday's forecast for the whole island is otherwise currently poor. The wind, expected to shift direction and come from the east, will ease, but rain is likely for the whole day, with thunderstorms possible during the second half of the day. As things stand, therefore, the prospects for Palma's Sant Sebastià concerts on Friday night aren't that good.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 5pm (UV rating 1/2):

Alcudia (12C) 20C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 20, Fri: 17, Sat: 14.

Andratx (12C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 13.

Binissalem (12C) 19C, strong southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 60%. Thu: 19, Fri: 17, Sat: 13.

Deya (12C) 18C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 45%. Thu: 17, Fri: 16, Sat: 12.

Palma (13C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 19, Fri: 19, Sat: 15.

Pollensa (11C) 21C, fresh south breeze increasing to strong west; humidity 40%. Thu: 20, Fri: 17, Sat: 14.

Porreres (11C) 20C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 20, Fri: 17, Sat: 13.

Sant Llorenç (12C) 20C, fresh southwest-west breezes; humidity 55%. Thu: 20, Fri: 17, Sat: 13.

Santanyi (11C) 19C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Thu: 19, Fri: 18, Sat: 14.

Sineu (12C) 19C, strong southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 19, Fri: 17, Sat: 13.

* Moderate breeze to 28 km/h; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Tuesday summary (as of 5pm) - Highs of 23.2 Muro, 22.8 Pollensa, Puerto Pollensa and Sa Pobla, 22.6 Capdepera and Palma Port, 22.2 Arta, 21.8 Palma University, 21.7 Son Servera, 21.5 Colonia Sant Pere; Lows of 6.1 Lluc, 6.4 Can Sion (Campos), 7.0 Palma University, 7.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.7 Salines Llevant (Campos); Gusts of 54 km/h Portocolom, 53 Cabrera.