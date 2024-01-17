Sunny weather with high cloud forecast for the whole of Mallorca on Thursday but blustery as well. There's a yellow alert for high winds (gusting to 70 km/h) for the whole island from midnight Wednesday to midday Thursday; also a yellow alert for all coasts (waves to three metres) to 3pm on Thursday.

The wind is expected to ease by the evening, but it will pick up again - this time from the east and northeast - on Friday. The forecast for Friday continues to be for rain with possible thunderstorms for all areas. The rain is due to linger into Saturday, when a north wind could be at near gale force.

Colder weather for the weekend, with daytime temperatures of 13 or 14C and lows of zero or below in areas.

Overnight on Tuesday to Wednesday, there were some rather freakish temperatures. Most of the values for highs noted below were overnight or, in the case of Banyalbufar, at 8.30am.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 5pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (12C) 21C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 18, Sat: 14, Sun: 14.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Wednesday summary (as of 5pm) - Highs of 22.8 Pollensa, 21.9 Banyalbufar, 21.6 Puerto Pollensa, 21.4 Puerto Soller, 21.3 Capdepera, 20.4 Arta and Palma University, 20.1 Muro, 20.0 Sa Pobla; Lows of 10.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 10.9 Can Sion (Campos), 11.2 Palma University, 11.5 Es Capdellà, 11.7 Llucmajor; Gusts of 102 km/h Serra Alfabia, 89 Cabrera, 86 Banyalbufar, 73 Pollensa, 69 Portocolom.