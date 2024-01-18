The forecast for the past few days has been consistent in indicating that there will be some poor weather on Friday. It hasn't changed. Grey skies anticipated for most of the day across the whole island with rain likely from the morning onwards. The worst of the weather is expected in the evening and will therefore coincide with the Sant Sebastià concerts in Palma. The wind from the northeast will be at its strongest by the evening and thunderstorms may well accompany the rain; this is the forecast for the whole of Mallorca and not just Palma.

As to weather alerts, there is at present only a yellow alert for the coasts (the east coast excluded) from noon to midnight in the Tramuntana and the north/northeast and from 6pm in the south. It's possible that there may be further alerts. On Saturday, an alert for high wind for the whole island is effective from midnight Friday.

The rain is due to continue on Saturday morning, but the rest of the day is expected to be sunny (if windy). The outlook is for sunny but quite cold conditions until Monday, but warmer - up to 21C - by midweek.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6.30pm (UV rating 1/2):

Alcudia (6C) 18C, moderate east breeze increasing to fresh north; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 15, Sun: 14, Mon: 16.

Andratx (6C) 17C, moderate east breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 65%. Sat: 14, Sun: 13, Mon: 14.

Binissalem (5C) 16C, moderate east breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 60%. Sat: 13, Sun: 14, Mon: 14.

Deya (5C) 16C, fresh southeast breeze backing northeast; humidity 55%. Sat: 12, Sun: 13, Mon: 13.

Palma (8C) 16C, moderate east breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 65%. Sat: 15, Sun: 15, Mon: 15.

Pollensa (5C) 18C, moderate east breeze increasing to fresh north; humidity 60%. Sat: 14, Sun: 14, Mon: 16.

Porreres (5C) 15C, moderate east breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 65%. Sat: 14, Sun: 14, Mon: 14.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 17C, moderate east breeze backing northeast; humidity 65%. Sat: 14, Sun: 14, Mon: 15.

Santanyi (5C) 16C, moderate east breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 70%. Sat: 14, Sun: 14, Mon: 14.

Sineu (6C) 15C, moderate east breeze increasing to fresh north; humidity 65%. Sat: 13, Sun: 13, Mon: 14.

* Moderate breeze to 28 km/h; fresh to 38.

Thursday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 21.7 Capdepera, 21.6 Muro, 21.5 Pollensa, 21.3 Sa Pobla, 21.2 Colonia Sant Pere, 21.0 Son Servera, 20.9 Palma Port, 20.8 Arta, 20.7 Manacor, 20.6 Puerto Soller, 20.5 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 10.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 11.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.6 Cabrera and Lluc; Gusts of 99 km/h Serra Alfabia, 85 Banyalbufar and Cabrera, 76 Portocolom, 73 Son Servera.