Rain forecast for Saturday morning along with high winds. The yellow alert for wind for the whole of Mallorca (gusts to 80 km/h) is active until 10am. The yellow alert for the coasts (waves to four metres) is in place until 10am (the south), 3pm (the east), 6pm (Tramuntana) and 8pm (north/northeast).

The rain should clear in the afternoon and give a reasonable amount of sun. For Palma's Cycling Day, which starts at noon, the weather should be ok.

The forecast for Sunday is decent - plenty of sun and only modest breezes. By contrast with the quite high temperatures over recent nights, Saturday into Sunday will be cold. There is a yellow alert for low temperatures for the south and the interior (-1C or lower) until 9am Sunday.

During the week, it is expected to get progressively warmer both at night and during the day, reaching 22C by Wednesday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 4.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (7C) 15C, fresh northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 15, Mon: 17, Tue: 18.

Andratx (6C) 14C, fresh north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 14, Mon: 15, Tue: 17.

Binissalem (4C) 14C, fresh northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Sun: 15, Mon: 15, Tue: 19.

Deya (6C) 13C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Sun: 13, Mon: 15, Tue: 16.

Palma (4C) 15C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sun: 16, Mon: 16, Tue: 19.

Pollensa (6C) 15C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sun: 15, Mon: 17, Tue: 19.

Porreres (3C) 14C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 70%. Sun: 15, Mon: 15, Tue: 19.

Sant Llorenç (6C) 15C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 65%. Sun: 15, Mon: 16, Tue: 19.

Santanyi (4C) 15C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Sun: 15, Mon: 15, Tue: 18.

Sineu (5C) 13C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Sun: 15, Mon: 15, Tue: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Friday summary (as of 4.30pm) - Highs (Note that all of these values were overnight): 19.7 Pollensa and Puerto Pollensa, 19.1 Puerto Soller, 18.4 Banyalbufar, 18.1 Capdepera, 17.5 Palma Port and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 17.4 Palma University, 17.3 Es Capdellà; Lows of 6.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 8.2 Lluc, 9.1 Can Sion (Campos); Gusts of 74 km/h Serra Alfabia, 68 Cabrera, 53 Banyalbufar; Rainfall of 3.0 litres per square metre Lluc, 2.6 Son Bonet, 2.4 Palma Airport, 2.0 Palma Port.