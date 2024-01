At 8am on Saturday, the Aemet met agency reported that the heaviest rainfall in Mallorca over the previous 24 hours had been in Portocolom - 38 litres per square metre.

There was rain across the whole island, but the amounts were not dramatic by any means. The concerts for Sant Sebastià in Palma on Friday night were affected and the rain was quite heavy at times. At the port weather station there were 32 litres per square metre over the 24-hour period.

The rain and the wind on Saturday morning will give way to calmer and sunny weather and warmer daytime temperatures. The Aemet chart shows forecast temperatures for Palma next week, but highs could well be up to 22C by Wednesday and Thursday.