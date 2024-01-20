Sunny with occasional cloud on Sunday. Calm conditions. Cold overnight Saturday into Sunday. There is a yellow alert for low temperatures for the interior and the south until 9am.

The week ahead looks very decent. Plenty of sun and up to 22C from Wednesday to Friday.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (8C) 15C, light north breeze backing southwest; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 17, Tue: 19, Wed: 20.

(8C) 15C, light north breeze backing southwest; humidity 50%. - Mon: 17, Tue: 19, Wed: 20. Andratx (6C) 14C, light northwest-north breezes; humidity 55%. Mon: 15, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

(6C) 14C, light northwest-north breezes; humidity 55%. Mon: 15, Tue: 18, Wed: 18. Binissalem (3C) 15C, calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 15, Tue: 20, Wed: 21.

(3C) 15C, calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 15, Tue: 20, Wed: 21. Deya (6C) 13C, light northwest breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 15, Tue: 17, Wed: 19.

(6C) 13C, light northwest breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 15, Tue: 17, Wed: 19. Palma (2C) 16C, light northwest breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 15, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.

(2C) 16C, light northwest breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 15, Tue: 20, Wed: 20. Pollensa (6C) 15C, light north breeze backing west; humidity 50%. Mon: 18, Tue: 20, Wed: 22.

(6C) 15C, light north breeze backing west; humidity 50%. Mon: 18, Tue: 20, Wed: 22. Porreres (2C) 14C, light north breeze backing southwest; humidity 60%. Mon: 15, Tue: 19, Wed: 20.

(2C) 14C, light north breeze backing southwest; humidity 60%. Mon: 15, Tue: 19, Wed: 20. Sant Llorenç (5C) 14C, light north-northwest breezes; humidity 55%. Mon: 16, Tue: 19, Wed: 21.

(5C) 14C, light north-northwest breezes; humidity 55%. Mon: 16, Tue: 19, Wed: 21. Santanyi (4C) 15C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 15, Tue: 18, Wed: 19.

(4C) 15C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 15, Tue: 18, Wed: 19. Sineu (3C) 14C, light north breeze backing southwest; humidity 55%. Mon: 15, Tue: 19, Wed: 21.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Saturday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 15.3 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 15.2 Palma Port, 15.0 Portocolom, 14.9 Can Sion (Campos), 14.6 Salines Llevant (Campos) and Santanyi, 14.5 Palma University and Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 1.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 2.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.3 Lluc, 6.1 Palma University, 6.7 Llucmajor; Gusts of 95 km/h Serra Alfabia, 80 Cabrera, 71 Palma Airport, 70 Capdepera; Rainfall of 19.8 litres per square metre Portocolom, 17.2 Sa Pobla, 17.0 Porreres, 16.2 Llucmajor, 15.6 Sineu.