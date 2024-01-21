Sunny in January in Mallorca

May just be warm enough for the beach later this week. | Toni Diez

Andrew EdePalma21/01/2024 17:38
TW0

Sunny with some cloud on Monday. Bit of a breeze, especially in the morning. Cold first thing; there may well be a touch of frost in areas. It was pretty chilly on Sunday morning.

Rest of the week - generally sunny and getting quite warm.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 2):

  • Alcudia (7C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 18, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.
  • Andratx (8C) 15C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 16, Wed: 18, Thu: 19.
  • Binissalem (4C) 16C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 65%. Tue: 18, Wed: 21, Thu: 23.
  • Deya (6C) 15C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 65%. Tue: 17, Wed: 19, Thu: 20.
  • Palma (3C) 16C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Tue: 17, Wed: 20, Thu: 21.
  • Pollensa (5C) 18C, calm; humidity 60%. Tue: 16, Wed: 21, Thu: 21.
  • Porreres (2C) 15C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 18, Wed: 20, Thu: 22.
  • Sant Llorenç (4C) 16C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Tue: 18, Wed: 21, Thu: 22.
  • Santanyi (3C) 15C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 17, Wed: 20, Thu: 21.
  • Sineu (3C) 15C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Tue: 18, Wed: 21, Thu: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 15.3 Capdepera, 14.9 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 14.8 Binissalem, 14.7 Can Sion (Campos), Palma University and Santanyi, 14.6 Son Servera, 14.5 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of -1.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), -1.2 Lluc, -0.5 Can Sion, +0.1 Binissalem and Salines Llevant (Campos), 0.6 Palma Airport, 0.7 Sineu; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Puerto Pollensa.