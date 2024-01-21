Sunny with some cloud on Monday. Bit of a breeze, especially in the morning. Cold first thing; there may well be a touch of frost in areas. It was pretty chilly on Sunday morning.

Rest of the week - generally sunny and getting quite warm. Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 2): Alcudia (7C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 18, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

(3C) 15C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 17, Wed: 20, Thu: 21. Sineu (3C) 15C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Tue: 18, Wed: 21, Thu: 22. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Sunday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 15.3 Capdepera, 14.9 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 14.8 Binissalem, 14.7 Can Sion (Campos), Palma University and Santanyi, 14.6 Son Servera, 14.5 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of -1.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), -1.2 Lluc, -0.5 Can Sion, +0.1 Binissalem and Salines Llevant (Campos), 0.6 Palma Airport, 0.7 Sineu; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Puerto Pollensa.