Rest of the week - generally sunny and getting quite warm.
Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 2):
Alcudia (7C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 18, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.
Andratx (8C) 15C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 16, Wed: 18, Thu: 19.
Binissalem (4C) 16C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 65%. Tue: 18, Wed: 21, Thu: 23.
Deya (6C) 15C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 65%. Tue: 17, Wed: 19, Thu: 20.
Palma (3C) 16C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Tue: 17, Wed: 20, Thu: 21.
Pollensa (5C) 18C, calm; humidity 60%. Tue: 16, Wed: 21, Thu: 21.
Porreres (2C) 15C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 18, Wed: 20, Thu: 22.
Sant Llorenç (4C) 16C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Tue: 18, Wed: 21, Thu: 22.
Santanyi (3C) 15C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 17, Wed: 20, Thu: 21.
Sineu (3C) 15C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Tue: 18, Wed: 21, Thu: 22.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Sunday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 15.3 Capdepera, 14.9 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 14.8 Binissalem, 14.7 Can Sion (Campos), Palma University and Santanyi, 14.6 Son Servera, 14.5 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of -1.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), -1.2 Lluc, -0.5 Can Sion, +0.1 Binissalem and Salines Llevant (Campos), 0.6 Palma Airport, 0.7 Sineu; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Puerto Pollensa.
