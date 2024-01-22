A fine day for most of Mallorca on Tuesday, but there is a but ... and that's fog. Very still conditions are likely to produce some fog, especially in the Palma area. The general forecast for the island is for clear blue skies.

Not expected to be as cold first thing on Tuesday as it was on Monday. The lowest temperatures on Monday, which were in the Tramuntana, were between 7.30 and 8am.

On Wednesday, temperatures are due to rise. For the next several days, up to Sunday at least, the weather is forecast to be exceptional - plenty of sun, not a lot of breeze and up to 24 or 25C.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (8C) 17C, light southeast breeze or calm; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 19, Thu: 20, Fri: 19.

(8C) 17C, light southeast breeze or calm; humidity 65%. - Wed: 19, Thu: 20, Fri: 19. Andratx (9C) 17C, light southwest breeze or calm; humidity 65%. Wed: 18, Thu: 19, Fri: 20.

(9C) 17C, light southwest breeze or calm; humidity 65%. Wed: 18, Thu: 19, Fri: 20. Binissalem (6C) 18C, calm; humidity 60%. Wed: 22, Thu: 24, Fri: 22.

(6C) 18C, calm; humidity 60%. Wed: 22, Thu: 24, Fri: 22. Deya (8C) 16C, light west breeze or calm; humidity 70%. Wed: 19, Thu: 21, Fri: 21.

(8C) 16C, light west breeze or calm; humidity 70%. Wed: 19, Thu: 21, Fri: 21. Palma (7C) 17C, calm; humidity 60%. Wed: 20, Thu: 22, Fri: 23.

(7C) 17C, calm; humidity 60%. Wed: 20, Thu: 22, Fri: 23. Pollensa (7C) 18C, light southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Wed: 21, Thu: 22, Fri: 20.

(7C) 18C, light southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Wed: 21, Thu: 22, Fri: 20. Porreres (5C) 19C, calm increasing to light southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Wed: 21, Thu: 22, Fri: 22.

(5C) 19C, calm increasing to light southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Wed: 21, Thu: 22, Fri: 22. Sant Llorenç (7C) 18C, light southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Wed: 21, Thu: 23, Fri: 21.

(7C) 18C, light southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Wed: 21, Thu: 23, Fri: 21. Santanyi (6C) 18C, light south breeze or calm; humidity 65%. Wed: 20, Thu: 21, Fri: 21.

(6C) 18C, light south breeze or calm; humidity 65%. Wed: 20, Thu: 21, Fri: 21. Sineu (6C) 19C, light south-southeast breezes; humidity 60%. Wed: 21, Thu: 23, Fri: 21.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Monday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 18.4 Puerto Pollensa, 17.9 Capdepera, 17.7 Pollensa, 16.9 Arta, 16.6 Muro, 16.4 Palma Port, 16.3 Puerto Soller, 16.1 Colonia Sant Pere; Lows of -3.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), -2.1 Lluc, -0.7 Can Sion (Campos), +0.3 Salines Llevant (Campos), 0.5 Binissalem, 1.0 Palma Airport, 1.2 Palma University and Santa Maria, 1.4 Manacor. Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Manacor.